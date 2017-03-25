Penn-Trafford's Coy goes out on top, beats No. 1-ranked wrestler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford senior Cam Coy ended his high school career the way he planned, with a win at Saturday's Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic.

And while he called it just another match, his 3-1 victory over Quentin Hovis of Poway, Calif., in the feature match at Pitt's Fitzgerald Field House probably had extra meaning. Hovis is the No. 1-ranked 152-pound wrestler in the country according to InterMat and a four-time state champion. Coy was ranked No. 2.

Coy's effort wasn't enough to help Pennsylvania beat the star-studded United States squad. Pins by Tanner Litterell of Tuttle, Okla., at 132 pounds and by Austin O'Connor of Saint Rita, Ill., at 145 propelled the U.S. to a thrilling 28-20 victory before a standing-room-only crowd.

Coy recorded a takedown with 30 seconds left to secure his win after Hovis got in deep on a single-leg takedown attempt. But Coy scrambled out of it and came out with his own takedown.

“He got in deep, but I didn't panic,” said Coy, a Virginia recruit. “I've put myself in those situations many times at practice and gotten out of them.

“I had something to prove when I faced him. I'll be in those types of matches in college all of the time. It's a good way to end my high school career.”

Coy said he will take time off to heal an injured hand.

Exeter Township senior Austin DeSanto, who defeated Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee in the PIAA Class AAA final, entertained the crowd with an 18-5 win over four-time California champion Justin Mejia.

After his victory, which saw Lee give DeSanto the thumbs up, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. DeSanto was named Pennsylvania's Outstanding Wrestler.

“I trained hard for this match,” DeSanto said. “I could tell after the first period he didn't have his wind.”

When told that Lee, Pennsylvania's captain, was cheering him on, DeSanto called the move “cool and classy.”

“I didn't know that,” DeSanto said. “It was awesome to hear and see the crowd cheer after my match.”

Huntingdon's Jacob Oliver (160) and Bethlehem Catholic's Mike Labriola (170) got Pennsylvania off to a 6-0 lead. But the U.S. rolled off four consecutive decisions to take a 12-6 lead.

Brookville's Gavin Park stopped the run with a 10-5 win, and DeSanto gave Pennsylvania a 13-12 lead with his victory.

Bethel Park's Nino Bonaccorsi (182) gave Pennsylvania hope with a major decision over Jacob Hart of West Virginia, but O'Connor pinned Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren to end Pennsylvania's hopes.

The WPIAL All-Stars used technical falls by Kiski Area's Joey Blumer (138) and Montour's Roman Macek (285), a major decision by Freedom's Kody Komara (145) and a 10-8 overtime win by North Allegheny's Jake Hinkson to defeat the Georgia All-Stars, 29-18.

Hinkson, who trailed 5-0 in the first period, rallied with four takedowns in the second period to tie the score 8-8, and he got a fifth takedown in overtime to secure the win. He was named the WPIAL's Outstanding Wrestler.

Georgia's Outstanding Wrestler was Quinn Miller, who pinned Belle Vernon's Billy Korber at 220.

Hempfield's Vincent Distefanis (120), Ellwood City's Ty Alberts (126) and Greensburg Salem's Alec Shaw (170) also picked wins for the WPIAL.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.