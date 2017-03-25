Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Penn-Trafford's Coy goes out on top, beats No. 1-ranked wrestler
Paul Schofield | Saturday, March 25, 2017, 9:09 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Cameron Coy of Penn-Trafford (right) wrestles Quentin Hovis of Poway, CA, in the Pennsylvania All Stars vs. the USA All Stars match at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic at Pitt’s Fitzgerald Field House, Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Jarod Verkleeren of Hempfield Area (top) wrestles Austin O'Connor of Saint Rita, IL in the Pennsylvania All Stars vs. the USA All Stars match at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic at Pitt’s Fitzgerald Field House, Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Penn-Trafford senior Cam Coy ended his high school career the way he planned, with a win at Saturday's Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic.

And while he called it just another match, his 3-1 victory over Quentin Hovis of Poway, Calif., in the feature match at Pitt's Fitzgerald Field House probably had extra meaning. Hovis is the No. 1-ranked 152-pound wrestler in the country according to InterMat and a four-time state champion. Coy was ranked No. 2.

Coy's effort wasn't enough to help Pennsylvania beat the star-studded United States squad. Pins by Tanner Litterell of Tuttle, Okla., at 132 pounds and by Austin O'Connor of Saint Rita, Ill., at 145 propelled the U.S. to a thrilling 28-20 victory before a standing-room-only crowd.

Coy recorded a takedown with 30 seconds left to secure his win after Hovis got in deep on a single-leg takedown attempt. But Coy scrambled out of it and came out with his own takedown.

“He got in deep, but I didn't panic,” said Coy, a Virginia recruit. “I've put myself in those situations many times at practice and gotten out of them.

“I had something to prove when I faced him. I'll be in those types of matches in college all of the time. It's a good way to end my high school career.”

Coy said he will take time off to heal an injured hand.

Exeter Township senior Austin DeSanto, who defeated Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee in the PIAA Class AAA final, entertained the crowd with an 18-5 win over four-time California champion Justin Mejia.

After his victory, which saw Lee give DeSanto the thumbs up, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. DeSanto was named Pennsylvania's Outstanding Wrestler.

“I trained hard for this match,” DeSanto said. “I could tell after the first period he didn't have his wind.”

When told that Lee, Pennsylvania's captain, was cheering him on, DeSanto called the move “cool and classy.”

“I didn't know that,” DeSanto said. “It was awesome to hear and see the crowd cheer after my match.”

Huntingdon's Jacob Oliver (160) and Bethlehem Catholic's Mike Labriola (170) got Pennsylvania off to a 6-0 lead. But the U.S. rolled off four consecutive decisions to take a 12-6 lead.

Brookville's Gavin Park stopped the run with a 10-5 win, and DeSanto gave Pennsylvania a 13-12 lead with his victory.

Bethel Park's Nino Bonaccorsi (182) gave Pennsylvania hope with a major decision over Jacob Hart of West Virginia, but O'Connor pinned Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren to end Pennsylvania's hopes.

The WPIAL All-Stars used technical falls by Kiski Area's Joey Blumer (138) and Montour's Roman Macek (285), a major decision by Freedom's Kody Komara (145) and a 10-8 overtime win by North Allegheny's Jake Hinkson to defeat the Georgia All-Stars, 29-18.

Hinkson, who trailed 5-0 in the first period, rallied with four takedowns in the second period to tie the score 8-8, and he got a fifth takedown in overtime to secure the win. He was named the WPIAL's Outstanding Wrestler.

Georgia's Outstanding Wrestler was Quinn Miller, who pinned Belle Vernon's Billy Korber at 220.

Hempfield's Vincent Distefanis (120), Ellwood City's Ty Alberts (126) and Greensburg Salem's Alec Shaw (170) also picked wins for the WPIAL.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.