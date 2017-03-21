Jefferson-Morgan's Teasdale changes commitment to Penn State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jefferson-Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale surprised many when he committed to Iowa a year ago the same day Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee did.

But the three-time PIAA and WPIAL Class AA champion pulled a switch on Tuesday, de-committing from Iowa and committing to Penn State. Teasdale could become the next four-time PIAA undefeated champion.

Teasdale, the nation's No. 2-ranked wrestler in the junior class, will follow former Jefferson-Morgan wrestler Cary Kolat, who was a four-time undefeated champion, to Penn State. Kolat finished his career at Lock Haven.

Jefferson-Morgan coach Mike Lesko confirmed Teasdale's commitment to the Nittany Lions, who won the NCAA title Saturday night.

Teasdale (40-0, 122-0) wrote on Twitter: “After a long and hard consideration, I'm proud to announce I will be attending Penn State University.”

The Nittany Lions had five NCAA champions, including former WPIAL stars Jason Nolf (Kittanning) and Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic), as they won their sixth title in seven years.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.