Wrestling

FR's Lee, TJ's Matta recognized by National Wrestling Hall of Fame
Paul Schofield | Monday, May 1, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee wrestles Harry S. Truman's Gunnar Fuss in the 126-lb bout during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
submitted photo
Mackenzie Matta

Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee and Thomas Jefferson senior MacKenzie Matta were named The National Wrestling Hall of Fame state and regional winners for the Dave Schultz and Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Awards.

The awards recognize and celebrate the nation's most outstanding high school seniors for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service.

The national winners for both awards will be announced Thursday. National winners will be presented with their awards during the 41st Annual Honors Weekend at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame & Museum on June 2-3 in Stillwater, Okla.

Lee is a three-time state champion, finishing with a career record of 144-1. He came within a second of being an undefeated four-time champion, losing in the state finals while wrestling with an injured knee.

The Iowa commit is a two-time junior world champion and the first American to win back-to-back junior world titles.

Matta is a five-time state champion for Thomas Jefferson. She has placed sixth and eighth at the USA Wrestling Body Bar Freestyle National Championships and was the Outstanding Wrestler at the Pennsylvania Montour tournament in 2014. Matta has won titles in folkstyle and freestyle in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey. She has received a scholarship for music to Adrian College in Michigan.

The DSHSEA was established in 1996 to honor Olympic and World champion Dave Schultz, whose career was cut short when he was murdered in January 1996. He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a distinguished member in 1997 and as a member of the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.

First presented in 2014, the TSHSEA is named for Tricia Saunders, a four-time world champion and women's wrestling pioneer. Saunders was the first woman to be inducted as a distinguished member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2006 and was inducted into the UWW Hall of Fame in 2011.

— Paul Schofield

