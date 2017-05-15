Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Baldwin wrestlers compete at national tournament

Ray Fisher | Monday, May 15, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Baldwin wrestlers/national qualifiers (left to right): junior Gehrig Hutchison, junior Jamil Khalil and sophomore Connor Sidoruk. Missing from the photo is senior Cameron Allgeier.

Four Baldwin wrestlers qualified for the Mid-Atlantic Wrestling Association Eastern National Championship Tournament held last week in Salisbury, Md.

Juniors Gehrig Hutchison and Jamil Khalil, senior Cameron Allgeier and sophomore Connor Sidoruk advanced to the national tournament off their performances at the MAWA regional tournament held in York.

“It's (composed) of state champs and very competitive wrestlers throughout the mid-Atlantic states,” said Rudy Nesbitt, who coaches the Baldwin matmen at the Pitt wrestling club.

Hutchison, Allgeier and Khalil competed in the elite division at the national tournament. Sidoruk wrestled in the advanced division.

“Gehrig and Cam are two-time All-Americans,” Nesbitt said. “Connor and Jamil had some close matches at the tournament.”

Hutchison placed third at 171 pounds, and Allgeier ended up seventh at 135. Both also participated in last year's tournament.

“I thought I wrestled pretty well leading up to the tournament,” Hutchison said. “I wrestled some good competition, and my loss at the regional tournament was very close. I just needed to make some minor adjustments to fix my mistakes.

“Going into nationals, I felt I had a good chance of winning it. I placed eighth last year, and I know I've improved immensely since then. I unfortunately had a tough first match and lost to the eventual champion. I knew I had to just focus on my next match. I made adjustments and was able to wrestle back and take third place. Although I would've liked to win it, it was good competition. Offseason wrestling will make a difference when winter comes around.”

Sidoruk and Khalil both competed in the 160 weight class in their respective divisions at the national tournament.

“The kids practiced and lifted with me and the Pitt coaches the past seven weeks in preparation for this event,” Nesbitt said. “I'm very proud of each and everyone of them.

“I also want to say thanks for all the parent support and to Eli Khalil and Bill Krall for coaching the wrestlers in Maryland.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

