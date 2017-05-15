Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Connellsville wrestling, football coach Dolde remembered as someone 'you wanted to play for'
Paul Schofield | Monday, May 15, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
Evan R. Sanders | Daily Courier
Former Connellsville wrestling coach Tom Dolde, seen here holding a photo of his 1999-2000 wrestling team, was inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Southmoreland athletic director Charlie Swink was saddened to learn legendary Connellsville wrestling coach Tom Dolde had passed away Friday.

Swink wrestled and was a star linebacker for Dolde back in the early 1980s.

“He was the kind of coach you wanted to play for,” Swink said. “He wasn't overbearing, and he let you be yourself. He was more than a coach to students; he was a friend and mentor. I'll miss him.”

Dolde, 78, taught 44 years at Connellsville. He was married to his wide Donna for 55 years and had two sons, Tommy and Don.

He started the Connellsville wrestling program in 1974, and the team won one match his first season. But it didn't take Dolde long to make Connellsville a power.

His record was 448-137-6. His teams won four WPIAL Class AAA titles, and he coached seven PIAA individual and 22 WPIAL champions. He also served as an assistant with his son Tommy as the Falcons won three more WPIAL titles and a PIAA title.

“He was a motivator,” Swink said. “I remember his halftime speech my senior year at Penn Hills. It was so inspiring. It was the first time we had beaten Penn Hills, and it was big win for us and the coaching staff. It was a knock down, physical battle, which he loved.”

Dolde served as linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. Swink said Dolde had a knack of finding the right guys to play defense.

“He would pick reads and made it simple for us,” Swink said. “He let you be you. He was a quiet person. He wouldn't say much during a wrestling match, but when he did you got the message.

“I came out for wrestling season later because of football. I came in 10 pounds overweight before a match against Hempfield. I worked all day to make weight and I lost. He ripped into me and told me not to come to practice the next day overweight. I was shaking when I got on the scale. I'm glad I wasn't over.”

Dolde taught health and physical education. He also was a Civil War buff and loved to discover things at Gettysburg. He wanted to be a park guide on the battlefields.

In addition to his wife and sons, he is survived by his brother, Don and wife Sandra Dolde, of Connellsville; grandchildren, Jared, Alexis and her fiance Nick LoNigro, Jessica, and Michaela. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard Dolde, of Baden and brother-in-law, Jake Cappa.

Family and friends will be received in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home in Connellsville from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.