Young wrestlers to help Franklin Regional reload

Just one of the many YouTube videos of Franklin Regional's standout wrestler Spencer Lee losing to Exeter's Austin DeSanto in last year's 126-pound PIAA championship in double overtime has been viewed more than 80,000 times. Lee's loss was the symbolic and the final twist that comes near the end of every good story.

And with that anticlimactic ending to Lee's high school career came the end of one of the most exciting chapters in the proud history of Franklin Regional wrestling. “It was tough but seeing how Spencer handled it, it made you appreciate him,” second-year FR coach Matt Lebe said. “We were driving back, and he signed autographs at one of the (travel) plazas.”

Lee processed his humbling defeat driving westbound for three and half hours on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. And like headlights off in the distance, Lebe and his staff saw the 2017-18 coming a mile away. The Panthers were going to be real young and in some ways very green and inexperienced.

“We knew that this was coming,” Lebe said. “This group of freshmen, these guys are studs. They're coming in, battled-tested and ready to make a name for themselves.

“Our numbers went from 25 to 17 that's on the roster now. The very big thing that we have this year is more youth than we‘ve had (compared to year's past). It's great.”

The Panthers are young up-and-down the classes, especially at the lighter weights where Lebe will trot out freshmen Carter Dibert (106 pounds), Garrett Thompson (113) and Mario Sarnic (120). All three are already accomplished wrestlers.

Dibert is the defending 82-pound junior high state champion and is ranked by Pa. Power as the No. 13 freshman in the state.

“We're really excited about Carter,” Lebe said. “He comes from a wrestling family; he's a machine. He's every coaches dream. He has high goals and again backs it up with action.”

Freshman Dalton O'Neil is expected to provide depth at 113 and 120.

Lebe said if Thompson stays healthy, the sky is the limit for the newcomer. Thompson has shown flashes of talent at the junior high level, but injuries have slowed him down. Sarnic earned the starting nod over sophomore Nathan Lieu at 120. He was a state qualifier in junior high.

“They come every day, work hard and ask questions,“ Lebe said.

Freshman Jack Pedrosky will fill the 182-pound weight class. Lebe had nothing but high praise of sophomore Jake Brand. In his first year of wrestling, Brand, a football player, has impressed Lebe with his toughness and attitude.

“I love the kid,” Lebe said. “He works his butt off every day and is coachable, and we're excited to have him out. Wrestling is a hard sport, and its a hard sport to start as a freshman or sophomore in high school.”

Sophomore Dylan Singleton will get his first start at the varsity level at 285 pounds. Singleton was another a state qualifier in junior high. But even with all of the youth, the Panthers have found a delicate balance of upperclassmen to lead with experience.

Junior Zach McCann beat out sophomore Mason Spears in a wrestle-off to earn the starting spot at 126 pounds. Lebe said Spears, a WPIAL qualifier, is a team leader and will provide depth at 126 and 138.

Juniors Colton Camacho (132), Charlie Hough (170) and Sam Alamillo (195) are all poised to improve upon last year's performances.

“I'm going to expect big things out of McCann this year,” Lebe said.

Seniors Nate Smith and Mark Prucnal will hold down the 138- and 145-pound weight classes, respectively. Freshman Brandon Zanotta will get a look at 145 and 152 once he's finished recovering from a football injury. Smith was ranked in the top six in the WPIAL at 132 pounds last season before his season ended with a meniscus tare.

Seniors Zack DiAndreth (138) and Jimmy O'Neil (145), a WPIAL qualifier last season, also will contribute. The 220-pound weight class is still open as both senior Andrew Backfish and Dylan Cherpak suffered injures that ended their seasons.

“We like to look at it as a little bit of a rebuilding year and we have a lot of guys in there,” Lebe said. “I really, really love this team.”

Franklin Regional finished third at the Eastern Area Invitational on Saturday.

Dibert took second at 106 pounds, and Camacho was second at 132. McCann took third at 126. Thompson (113), Sarnic (120), Spears (138) and O'Neil (160) were fourth. Kiski Area defended its EAIWT title.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.