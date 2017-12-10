Young wrestlers set to lead Fox Chapel
Updated 10 hours ago
The Fox Chapel wrestling team finished with a 9-4 record last year that included a 2-3 mark in Section 3-B.
Coach Ron Frank's 2017-18 squad will be a young one.
“We have five first-year starters on the varsity,” he said. “We had several veterans lost to fall injuries and two starters decided not to join the team. This will be the youngest and least experienced team since 1999.”
Returning or potential starters will be junior Jordana Matamoros (9-11 last season) and freshman Max Lucco at 106 pounds; freshman Jose Morales at 113; sophomore Gunnar Loeffler (10-15) at 120; senior Juan Morales (17-16) at 126; sophomore Josh Miller (14-14) at 132; junior Avery Bursick at 138; sophomore Alex Wecht (9-16) at 145; sophomore Warner Macklin at 152; senior Ali Mugasa at 160; junior Sean Mahon or freshman Ethan Spangenberg at 170; senior Zach Carcy (11-3), senior Jake Bozzo or freshman Zane Gavazzi at 182; sophomore Eddie Farrell (9-8) or junior Jacob Dorn at 195; sophomore Donovan Cutchember (19-13) at 220; and senior Noah Turowski or sophomore George Georges at 285.
Fox Chapel went 4-1 at the Hampton Dawg Duals on Saturday, with wins over Summit Academy, Avonworth, Hopewell and Ligonier Valley and a loss to first-place finisher Hempfield.
“This group has a good work ethic,” Frank said. “The sophomores are a group of hard-working athletes making progress every day.”
Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.