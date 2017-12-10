Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Gateway wrestlers kick off season at host Eastern Area tournament

Bill Hartlep
Bill Hartlep | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 10:42 p.m.
Gateway wrestler Caleb Lahmen (right) wins his first match during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway wrestler Caleb Lahmen (right) wins his first match during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Gateway wrestling coach Ryan Sula watches his team compete during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway wrestling coach Ryan Sula watches his team compete during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Gateway wrestler Jaired Lahmen (left) competes during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway wrestler Jaired Lahmen (left) competes during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Gateway wrestler Evan Whiteside (left) competesduring the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway wrestler Evan Whiteside (left) competesduring the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Gateway wrestling team kicked off the season over the weekend by hosting the annual Eastern Area Invitational Wrestling Tournament.

The Gators finished 19th out of 23 teams.

Gateway didn't have any top-six place-winners, but several Gators earned victories in their season debut.

Competing for Gateway were Evan Whiteside at 113 pounds, Jaired Lehman at 138, Oscar Portis at 145, Matt Hall at 152, Raymond Rowe at 160, Caleb Lehman at 170 and Nevin Matthews at 182.

Kiski Area, the top-ranked team in Class AAA, won the tournament title with 224.5 points. The Cavaliers also won the EAIWT last season.

DuBois (139), Franklin Regional (130.5), Connellsville (130) and West Allegheny (128) rounded out the top five.

Individual champions included: Norwin's Kurtis Phipps (106 pounds), West Allegheny's Jordan Watters (113), Kiski Area's Darren Miller (120), DuBois' Ed Scott (126), Jefferson-Morgan's Gavin Teasdale (132), Kiski Area's Noah Levett (138), Kiski Area's Cam Connor (145), West Allegheny's Ty McGeary (152), Mt. Lebanon's Luke Stout (160), Bethel Park's Jason Montgomery (170), Kiski Area's Logan Pollick (182), Altoona's Parker McClellan (195), West Allegheny's Rocky McGeary (220) and Mt. Lebanon's Nathan Hoaglund (285).

The Gators were scheduled to be back in action in the Class AAA Section 1A opener against Kiski Area on Wednesday.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bhartlep@tribweb.com.

