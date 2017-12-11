Quaker Valley wrestlers welcome new coaches in program's second varsity season

It is impossible for a sports program to have two inaugural seasons. But Quaker Valley wrestling is as close as a team can get.

After years of building up a youth program, the Quakers competed at the varsity level for the first time in 2016-17.

When their coach resigned in July after his first season, the Quakers were forced to start from scratch again.

The Quakers' search concluded when they approached Mike Heinl and his head assistant, Garrett Frey. Frey essentially will serve as co-head coach with Heinl.

“We have so much gratitude to the Quaker Valley family,” Frey said. “They made the transition easier. They have been supportive of us.”

Heinl and Frey come to Quaker Valley from coaching their club team at One More Period. Heinl, who has been coaching wrestling for more than 20 years, opened the facility to coach wrestlers in 2010 with Seneca Valley coach Joe Montalbano. Frey joined the club four years ago after graduating from Princeton, where he wrestled.

“We have a few Quaker Valley wrestlers that we knew beforehand through the club and other clubs and tournaments,” Frey said. “We would see them throughout the year, so we have a few relationships with some of the individuals.

“Once the season started in November, a few of them came down to our club to do preseason workouts. That shows how committed they are to get better. There is a lot of initiative throughout the entire program.”

The Quakers have a few wrestlers returning who will look to lead the team and make a push for a WPIAL and PIAA title.

Junior John Rocco Kazalas is the top returning place-winner. As a sophomore, Kazalas placed sixth in the Class AA state tournament at 126 pounds.

“He is a tough kid and wants to get better,” Frey said. “He embraces the challenge, which is why he will be successful. As a junior, he will be one of the leaders on the team. The toughness and the grit that he brings every day, as well as the initiative to look after the underclassmen.”

Other key returners will be senior Keegan Forsythe and junior Geoff Magin. Forsythe will wrestle at 170 pounds and has committed to Queens University in North Carolina. Both were injured last season.

“Keegan is taking it upon himself to improve himself this season,” Frey said. “He is a great leader and energy in the practice room. He wants to see how much he can push himself and challenge his teammates. I think he has the potential to do really big things.

“Geoff qualified for the regional tournament but was sick, so he couldn't compete. Him and Keegan are great partners for each other at 170 and 182. He is driven and a mentally tough kid. He will be 182 again this season. He is dangerous. He has the ability to pin, and in this sport, it can be dangerous to go up against a guy who can take you from your feet to your back. He just keeps coming after you. It can be overwhelming at times. That is his biggest weapon.”

The Quakers also expect a lot from incoming freshman Conner Redinger. Redinger was a junior high state champion last year and has performed well on the national level as well.

Quaker Valley will open the season Saturday when it travels to the Carrick Dual. Frey wants to see his wrestlers enjoy themselves more than he cares about winning.

“I really just want them to go out and have fun and compete,” Frey said. “What they do this weekend doesn't matter in the larger picture. I want them to go out and show what they can do and what they have been working on. I want them to get in new situations and try new moves. I am really looking for them to have fun and let loose. I want them to enjoy the opportunity. If we don't have fun this weekend, it won't be a success.”

