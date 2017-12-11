Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Penn-Trafford's Coy, Chishko start strong at Eastern Area Invitational

Nathan Smith | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Penn-Trafford wrestling coach Rich Ginther watches his team compete during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford wrestling coach Rich Ginther watches his team compete during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Penn-Trafford wrestler Nick Coy (top) competes during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford wrestler Nick Coy (top) competes during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Penn-Trafford wrestler Brett Ginther (left) competes during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford wrestler Brett Ginther (left) competes during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Penn-Trafford wrestler Job Chishko (right) competes during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford wrestler Job Chishko (right) competes during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Penn-Trafford wrestler John Bachar (right) wins his first match during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford wrestler John Bachar (right) wins his first match during the Eastern Area wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Gateway.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Penn-Trafford wrestling team got its season off to a solid start at the Eastern Area Invitational Wrestling Tournament last week.

The Warriors finished 11th out of 23 teams at the event featuring some of the best teams from the WPIAL and beyond.

“It was a good showing,” Penn-Trafford coach Rich Ginther said. “We had four guys place and a couple more who were a match or two away. It was a good gauge to see where we are at.”

The strong competition should help a younger Penn-Trafford lineup grow up fast. The team reached the WPIAL team tournament last season but will need to overcome several key graduations — including state champion Cam Coy, who is now at Virginia, and state qualifier Matt McGillick, who is wrestling at the Citadel.

The Warriors were led by Nick Coy, who finished in second place at 138 pounds. The junior recorded a 23-8 technical fall over Bethel Park's Parker Loera and a 5-3 decision over Franklin Regional's Mason Spears en route to the finals. But Coy dropped a 3-1 decision to Kiski's Noah Levett in the finals.

Job Chishko claimed third at 145 pounds. The senior dropped a 3-0 decision to Kiski Area's Cam Connor in the semifinals but rebounded for a 9-0 major decision over Norwin's Jason Miller in the third-place consolation match.

Coy and Chishko will be looked at as leaders for the Warriors this season after both finished third in the WPIAL last season.

“They are great leaders,” Ginther said. “They are elite athletes. Their work ethic is second to none. We are expecting them to build off what they have done.”

John Bachar finished in third at 182 pounds after losing to Nick Faulk of West Allegheny by fall. Bachar won four straight matches and topped Bethel Park's Riley O'Mara in a 9-6 decision to claim bronze.

“He played football so he got a late start,” Ginther said. “He got the rust out in the early matches. He was upset in the early rounds but came back through the wrestle-backs with a vengeance. We expect a lot of him coming off a 25-win season as a first-year starter.”

Freshman Luke Paszek had a strong debut with the team and claimed sixth place at 106 pounds.

While the Warriors did not have any other wrestlers place at the EAIWT, they return a sold lineup. Juniors Brett Ginther (126 pounds) and Connor Shirey (195) both have plenty of experience. Sophomores Tony Zona (152) and Lucas Johnson (195) both saw the mat last season.

“We have a light roster of eight or nine guys,” Ginther said. “We only have one senior starting right now. We have some guys doing well at the junior high level who will be here next year. So I guess we can call this a building year.”

Section 1-AAA should once again be a challenge for the Warriors. Penn-Trafford is set to face Franklin Regional, Latrobe, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield and Norwin are in subsection B.

“It is brutal,” Ginther said. “But I wouldn't want to be in another other section. Guys like Nick Coy and Job Chishko face competition that helps them get where they need to be in March. Our record might have eight or 10 losses, but our guys will be ready when it is go time.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.