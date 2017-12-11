Penn-Trafford's Coy, Chishko start strong at Eastern Area Invitational

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn-Trafford wrestling team got its season off to a solid start at the Eastern Area Invitational Wrestling Tournament last week.

The Warriors finished 11th out of 23 teams at the event featuring some of the best teams from the WPIAL and beyond.

“It was a good showing,” Penn-Trafford coach Rich Ginther said. “We had four guys place and a couple more who were a match or two away. It was a good gauge to see where we are at.”

The strong competition should help a younger Penn-Trafford lineup grow up fast. The team reached the WPIAL team tournament last season but will need to overcome several key graduations — including state champion Cam Coy, who is now at Virginia, and state qualifier Matt McGillick, who is wrestling at the Citadel.

The Warriors were led by Nick Coy, who finished in second place at 138 pounds. The junior recorded a 23-8 technical fall over Bethel Park's Parker Loera and a 5-3 decision over Franklin Regional's Mason Spears en route to the finals. But Coy dropped a 3-1 decision to Kiski's Noah Levett in the finals.

Job Chishko claimed third at 145 pounds. The senior dropped a 3-0 decision to Kiski Area's Cam Connor in the semifinals but rebounded for a 9-0 major decision over Norwin's Jason Miller in the third-place consolation match.

Coy and Chishko will be looked at as leaders for the Warriors this season after both finished third in the WPIAL last season.

“They are great leaders,” Ginther said. “They are elite athletes. Their work ethic is second to none. We are expecting them to build off what they have done.”

John Bachar finished in third at 182 pounds after losing to Nick Faulk of West Allegheny by fall. Bachar won four straight matches and topped Bethel Park's Riley O'Mara in a 9-6 decision to claim bronze.

“He played football so he got a late start,” Ginther said. “He got the rust out in the early matches. He was upset in the early rounds but came back through the wrestle-backs with a vengeance. We expect a lot of him coming off a 25-win season as a first-year starter.”

Freshman Luke Paszek had a strong debut with the team and claimed sixth place at 106 pounds.

While the Warriors did not have any other wrestlers place at the EAIWT, they return a sold lineup. Juniors Brett Ginther (126 pounds) and Connor Shirey (195) both have plenty of experience. Sophomores Tony Zona (152) and Lucas Johnson (195) both saw the mat last season.

“We have a light roster of eight or nine guys,” Ginther said. “We only have one senior starting right now. We have some guys doing well at the junior high level who will be here next year. So I guess we can call this a building year.”

Section 1-AAA should once again be a challenge for the Warriors. Penn-Trafford is set to face Franklin Regional, Latrobe, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield and Norwin are in subsection B.

“It is brutal,” Ginther said. “But I wouldn't want to be in another other section. Guys like Nick Coy and Job Chishko face competition that helps them get where they need to be in March. Our record might have eight or 10 losses, but our guys will be ready when it is go time.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.