Plum wrestling coaches encouraged by early-season effort

Plum wrestling coach Steve Stremple examined his team's numbers coming into the season and concluded that it would be behind the 8-ball when it came to dual meets.

With only 13 grapplers on the roster and some at the same weight, he knew it was going to be tough to fill a lineup.

“We're giving up to six weight classes in each dual meet,” Stremple said. “It's tough. A number of wrestlers are wrestling up (in weight class) trying to fill in weights while waiting to move down to lower weight classes later in the season. They give everything they've got. We just wanted to give the kids as many matches as possible.”

With the majority of focus on the individual wrestlers and their performances, Stremple said he and his coaching staff are encouraged by what they've seen so far in mat action.

Plum has taken part in a pair of dual meets and is 1-1 with a close win against Penn Hills and a setback to Tribune-Review Class AAA No. 1 Kiski Area.

The Mustangs also wrestled at the season-opening Eastern Area tournament and picked up several matches in one day at the Moon Duals on Dec. 16.

This week, they are taking on the competition at the annual West Mifflin tournament.

“The Eastern Area tournament was especially tough this year with solid and high-level competition,” Stremple said. “It was a good start to the season.”

Sophomore Cole Yocca (106) leads the team in wins out of the gate with six after going 19-14 last year. He had pair of one-point losses at Eastern Area to opponents who went on to medal at the event.

He suffered a loss in the dual against Penn Hills but has since won six straight, including a 5-0 mark at the Moon Duals and the team's lone win against Kiski Area.

“Cole looked really good at the Moon Duals,” Stremple said. “He had 20 takedowns and one pin. He made adjustments throughout the day.

In all, eight wrestlers scored at least one victory at the Moon Duals, including sophomore Gavin James, the only returning wrestler who competed at WPIALs last year.

James, at 132, recorded six takedowns at the Moon Duals and finished with a 2-3 record. He is 3-4 overall after starting the season on the injury list and missing Eastern Area.

“Gavin, technique-wise, looked good against Penn Hills and at the Moon Duals,” Stremple said. “He was working to get his wind. It was a process to get his conditioning back after missing some time. But he's a very talented wrestler who has that experience. He has all the tools needed to be successful.”

Junior Tallon Auth, 14-15 overall last season, is 4-5 so far and that includes a 3-2 record with two pins at 138 at the Moon Duals.

“Tallon faced some tough competition at Moon and really pushed through some matches,” Stremple said. “He's really matured and is doing what it takes to win the tough ones.”

Stremple said he looks to the experience and leadership of seniors Joe (145) and Mike Delpino (152).

Joe Delpino went 2-3 at the Moon Duals and is 4-6 overall, while Mike Delpino is 3-7 on the young season after winning two of three bouts at Moon.

Junior Colin Stecik went 3-2 at Moon, winning all three by pin. The returning varsity wrestler is 5-4 on the season.

Sophomore Damon Bracco (160) went 1-1 at Moon and his pinfall victory there was his first on-mat win of the season.

“It was great to see Damon get that win,” Stremple said. “He's giving up weight at 160, but he's such a hard worker.”

Junior Spencer Wilson (182) is back on the mat after not wrestling since sixth grade, and fellow junior Mike Rapneth (160) is wrestling for the first time ever.

“Spencer is remembering things and also adding skills every day,” Stremple said. “He was a solid wrestler in elementary school, and I hope he will be that way again. Mike is a good athlete, and he's picked everything up really well. He's learning the sport and getting experience.”

Sophomore Evan Stinson (152) earned two wins in exhibition matches at the Moon Duals. He went 7-8 as a sophomore last season.

“The focus has been on getting guys to improve on something every day and leave the practice room better for it,” Stremple said. “The guys have been encouraging to each other and are always picking each other up.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.