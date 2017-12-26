Wrestling notebook: Penn-Trafford struggling with low numbers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's unusual for Penn-Trafford to have trouble fielding a wrestling team considering the success of the program.

But the 2017-18 season isn't going as planned.

The Warriors, because of injuries and other circumstances, have only eight on the roster. That means Penn-Trafford is forfeiting six weight classes in every match.

“A couple football players decided not to compete after their long season, and a couple others decided not to compete,” coach Rich Ginther said.

When Penn-Trafford went against Greensburg Salem on Dec. 19, a couple wrestlers missed because of illness, which meant the Warriors weighed in only five wrestlers.

“We had a couple young kids in the upper weights that didn't come out,” Ginther said. “We're rebuilding.”

Cam Coy, a three-time PIAA champion now at Virginia, was one of four Penn-Trafford wrestlers to qualify for the PIAA tournament in 2017.

Matt McGillick, who also graduated, placed sixth, and PIAA qualifiers Nick Coy and Job Chishko return.

Both are hoping for PIAA gold this season. Those also returning include Brett Ginther (coach's son), Tony Zona and John Bachar.

“The eight we have on the roster want to be here and get better,” Ginther said. “We'll continue to work hard, and we're looking to have fun during the tournaments.”

Patrick eyes fourth title

Ligonier Valley senior Robby Patrick is hoping to add another tournament title to his resume. He is looking to become a four-time champion at the Southmoreland Holiday Wrestling Classic on Thursday and Friday.

Patrick is favored to win the 170-pound weight class.

He defeated Butler's Caleb Baxter to win the 160-pound title in 2016. He defeated Baxter at 152 in '15 and topped Jeannette's Gio Vonne Sanders at 145 in '14.

The 31-team tournament begins Thursday, and the finals are scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.

Greensburg Salem finished second to Greenville in 2016. The Golden Lions are poised to take a run at the team title.

Alex Shaw, now at Seton Hill, was the Golden Lions' only champion.

Beth-Center's Dominic Fundy and Southmoreland's Tyler Griffiths are returning champions.

Still going strong

The Steve DeAugustino Holiday Wrestling Classic on Thursday and Friday at West Mifflin has been around longer than the Powerade Tournament.

And it is still going strong.

While it doesn't draw the national attention the Powerade Tournament does, it draws a good field: McGuffey, Peters Township, Quaker Valley and Elizabeth Forward from around the area and numerous teams outside the WPIAL.

Two-piece uniforms

Wrestling teams are allowed to compete in the new two-piece uniforms this season.

Hempfield broke them out Dec. 20 when it hosted Franklin Regional.

Hempfield sophomore Justin Cramer (Jeannette) said the new uniforms are OK, but he prefers the one-piece singlet.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.