Three WPIAL wrestlers eran No. 1 seeds for Powerade
Updated 5 hours ago
A trio of WPIAL wrestlers earned top seeds for this weekend's heralded Powerade Christmas Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School.
Norwin sophomore Kurtis Phipps (106 pounds), Seneca Valley senior Louis Newell (120) and Jefferson-Morgan senior Gavin Teasdale (126) were slotted for the No. 1 spots in their respective weight classes for the tournament, which begins Friday morning and runs through Saturday.
Teasdale, an undefeated three-time WPIAL and PIAA champion, won the 120-pound weight class at last season's Powerade. Newell finished third at 113.
All told, 34 WPIAL wrestlers received top-eight seeds for Powerade, which brings together 52 teams from nine different states, including defending state champion teams from Florida (Lake Highland Prep), Pennsylvania (Reynolds) and West Virginia (Independence and Parkersburg South).
Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @DGulasy_Trib.