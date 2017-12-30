Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Jefferson-Morgan star wrestler Teasdale handed 1st high school loss in Powerade final

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 10:27 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

There won't be another four-time undefeated PIAA champion this season.

That's because Wyoming Seminary sophomore Beau Bartlett used two takedowns — the winning with 26 seconds left — to hand Jefferson-Morgan senior Gavin Teasdale his first high school defeat.

Bartlett held off a final-second takedown attempt by Teasdale for a 4-3 win in the 126-pound final at the Powerade Wrestling Tournament, stunning the overflow crowd at Canon-McMillan. Teasdale, a three-time PIAA champion, dropped to 134-1 for his career.

Norwin sophomore Kurtis Phipps knew the 106-pound final would be tight, maybe not as tight as it was.

Phipps, seeded No. 1, defeated St. Paul's (Md.) sophomore Wil Guida, 3-2, in ultimate tiebreaker. Guida could not escape Phipps in the final 30 seconds rideout period.

“I've faced him before, but it's been awhile,” Phipps said. “It felt great to finally get here. My seed was only a number, but I just wanted to come out here and prove I deserved the top seed.”

Phipps scored a reversal to grab a 2-0 lead in the third period, but Guida got a late reversal to knot the score.

Phipps kept Guida from scoring the final two minutes and 30 seconds.

Hempfield senior Luke Kemerer may have outwrestled Penfield (N.Y.) senior Frankie Gissendanner, but he did not outscore him, losing 4-2, at 145.

Kemerer had more offensive shots than Gissendanner, but the Hempfield coaching staff was disappointed the Penfield wrestler wasn't warned for stalling.

“I'm happy with the way I wrestled, I just didn't finish,” Kemerer said. “A couple things didn't go my way and I have to do a better job.

“I have some things to work on. So I'm eager to get back into the room and work on them.”

Hempfield junior Kyle Burkholder placed fifth at 106. Franklin Regional junior Colton Camacho ended up third.

Camacho was hoping to get a chance to wrestle Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) senior Joey Silva, ranked No. 1 in country at 132. But Camacho was denied that shot when he lost, 2-1, in the quarterfinals to Camden Catholic junior Lucas Revano.

But Camacho, seeded fourth, battled back to place third and he defeated Revano, 2-1, to do so.

“Coming back really helps me mentally,” Camacho said. “It shows me that I can comeback. I can't let a loss dictate the rest of the tournament.

“I really wanted a shot at Joey. I feel my style would make it a good match. I've wrestled and practiced against Gavin (Teasdale) and practiced with Spencer Lee (former teammate, now at Iowa), and I feel I can go against anyone.”

Belle Vernon had a strong tournament. Zach Hartman placed second at 160 after falling 4-1 to Erie Prep's Carter Starocci. Brock Godzin (152) and Scott Joll (170) each placed third.

Canon-McMillan senior Logan Macri edged Seneca Valley senior Louis Newell, 3-1, in the 130 final.

Burrell had two wrestlers – sophomore Trent Valovchik at 106 and freshman Ian Oswalt at 113 – earn medals, and Kiski Area had three wrestlers – junior Darren Miller at 120, senior Noah Levett at 138 and sophomore Nick Delp at 160 – collect medals.

“We had a tough session two on Friday, but we bounced back well,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “That's what happens at tournaments like this. It exposes your weaknesses and shows you what you have to work on. It was good for us.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

