Focus on 106-pound weight class for Westmoreland County Coaches' Association tourney

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Schedule: Friday, 5 p.m. first round and first round consolations. Saturday 9 a.m., quarterfinals and second round consolations; 11 a.m. semifinals and third and fourth round of consolations. Doors reopen at 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. medal round; Parade of Champions at 6 and finals 6:30 p.m.

The pairings meeting for the 65th annual Westmoreland County Coaches' Association wrestling tournament isn't until Thursday, but the deepest and most competitive weight class will be 106 pounds.

Norwin sophomore Kurtis Phipps is coming off winning the title at the prestigious Powerade Christmas Tournament, but there were three others — Hempfield junior Kyle Burkholder, Latrobe senior Brady Sherback and Burrell sophomore Trent Valovchik — who placed in the top eight.

“There could be a stud wrestler from the county who doesn't place this weekend,” Hempfield coach Vince DeAugustine said. “That weight class is stacked.”

That's all right with Phipps, who is seeking his first county title after placing third in 2017.

The tournament is Friday and Saturday at Norwin High School.

Phipps is ranked No. 1 by the Tribune-Review in Class AAA. Franklin Regional's Carter Dibert is second, Hempfield's Ethan Berginc is fourth and Latrobe's Marino Angelicchio is fifth. Valovchik is ranked No. 2 in Class AA. Derry's Kace Sabedra is third, and Mt. Pleasant's Damien George is fourth.

Burkholder, ranked No. 2 at 113, and Sherback, No. 3 at 113, dropped last week to compete at Powerade, but they could go back to 113 this week.

Still, Dibert, who lost to Phipps, 2-1, a few weeks ago, will be there along with Berginc, Greensburg Salem freshman Cody Kaufman, George, Sabedra and Angelicchio.

“It's always nice to get good competition,” Phipps said. “Good battles always make you better, and, hopefully, it prepares us for the individual tournaments at the end of the season.”

Valovchik said he's eager to face good competition.

“I'm looking forward to the competition,” he said. “I want to face the Class AAA guys to see how I'll fare.

“There is going to be some tight matches. It's always a tough tournament. If Kyle and Brady stay down, it's going to increase the competition.”

Valovchik lost a 4-3 decision to Sherback in the seventh-place match. He said he learned from the loss.

If Burkholder, who placed fifth, and Sherback return to 113, that will make that weight class tougher.

Burrell freshman Ian Oswalt placed fourth at Powerade, and his only losses were to Shaler's Ryan Sullivan.

Others at 113 include Kiski Area freshman Sammy Starr and Mt. Pleasant senior Doug Bittner, who placed second at the Southmoreland tournament.

“There will be a lot of good weight classes at counties, but 106 will be the best,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “Tournaments like Powerade and WCCA exposes your weaknesses so you can go back to the room and work on them. There a lot of good wrestlers in the county.”

Kiski Area has won the past two team titles, giving them 10, two behind Latrobe and Greensburg Salem.

Returning champions include Kiski Area's Darren Miller, Franklin Regional's Colton Camacho, Southmoreland's Tyler Griffiths, Hempfield's Luke Kemerer, Belle Vernon's Zach Hartman, and Kiski Area's Danny Starr and Isaac Reid. Penn-Trafford's Job Chishko won in 2016.

Camacho, Griffiths and Kemerer are trying to become three-time champions.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.