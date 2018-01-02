Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Jefferson-Morgan wrestler Teasdale moves on from stunning defeat

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 10:06 p.m.
Jefferson Morgan’s Gavin Teasdale wrestles Bermudian Springs’ Austin Clabaugh in PIAA Class AA the 126lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. Teasdale won 13-5 in a major decision.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
When Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee lost in the final seconds in the PIAA Class AAA final, people were stunned.

They were just as stunned Saturday when Wyoming Seminary sophomore Beau Bartlett became the first high school wrestler to defeat Jefferson-Morgan senior Gavin Teasdale.

Bartlett used two takedowns, the winning one coming with 26 seconds left, to beat Teasdale, 4-3, in the 126-pound finals at the Powerade Christmas Tournament at Canon-McMillan.

Bartlett was the first wrestler in 135 matches to defeat the talented Penn State recruit. He also barely avoided a late takedown attempt from Teasdale at the buzzer.

“There is a video going around that appears that Gavin should have been awarded a takedown,” Jefferson-Morgan coach Mike Lesko said. “When it occurred, it reminded me of what happened to Spencer last year.”

An internet video shows time had run out in Lee's match, but the officials still awarded a takedown to Exeter's Evan DeSanto after the buzzer.

Lee and Teasdale were hoping to become four-time undefeated PIAA champion. Teasdale still can become a four-time PIAA Class AA champion.

On Twitter, Teasdale said: “I don't care bout no loss or record I care about having fun with the sport I do.”

Lesko said Teasdale responded as expected after the loss. He also said Teasdale isn't ready to talk about it.

“He took it hard,” Lesko said. “But he went back to work the next day. He ran five miles, lifted and worked out in the room. He also did some extra work.

“We talked, and he said ‘No one will remember this loss. They'll remember me if I win another state title.' ”

Lesko said Teasdale is ready to move forward, and he hopes Canon-McMillan's Logan Macri moves up to 126 this weekend at the Tri-County Coaches tournament to face Teasdale.

“That would be the best thing for him,” Lesko said. “Marci is a talented wrestler, and he's hoping for the competition.”

It wasn't the first time this season Teasdale was involved in a close match. He edged Franklin Regional junior Colton Camacho in the finals of the Eastern Invitational to open the season. Teasdale won 4-3 and held off a late takedown attempt by Camacho in the final 20 seconds.

Camacho, who practices with Teasdale at Young Guns Wrestling Club, said you have to be aggressive against Teasdale.

“You have to be smart, but you have to try to slow him down,” Camacho said. “That's not easy because he comes after you.”

That's how Bartlett beat Teasdale — he stayed aggressive and picked his spots.

“We talked about two things he liked to do before the match,” Lesko said. “One was the knee tap, which he scored the winning takedown with. And the other was to watch his counter attack after you shot.

“I felt Gavin was the aggressor. Gavin doesn't know how the stall, he keeps attacking. I'd rather he does that.”

Lesko said Teasdale just looks at it as a loss.

“The kid (Bartlett) was a little better that day,” Lesko said. “It's not the end of the world. He actually took the loss better than I expected.

“When the kid stopped Gavin's initial shot, it made Gavin think a moment. That's not Gavin when he had to do that.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

