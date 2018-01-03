Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Top-seeded Canon-McMillan wrestling holds off No. 3 Waynesburg in section battle

Andrew John | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 11:27 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

If Waynesburg wrestlers had any thoughts of being Section 4A regular-season champions, the Raiders knew they had to go through Canon-McMillan.

Third-ranked Waynesburg had a chance to take down the Class AAA No. 1 Big Macs Wednesday night.

After a promising start where Waynesburg won two of the first three bouts, Canon-McMillan won six straight to take control and win the match 37-21.

The Big Macs' sixth straight win in the match came with some last-second fireworks. Canon-McMillan's Ken Hayman scored a takedown against Waynesburg's Nate Stephenson with six seconds left in the 126-pound bout to earn a 4-2 decision.

“We had a good start up top from guys, with our bigger guys coming through there,” Canon-McMillan coach Jason Cardillo said. “Down low, we got some falls and won some close matches. In a match like this, they are all pretty important.”

Tanner Rohaley sealed the victory for Canon-McMillan (4-0, 3-0 Section 4-A) with a 4-2 decision over Waynesburg's Colby Morris in the 145-pound bout.

The bout was scoreless heading into the third period but that didn't last long. Rohaley started the period on the bottom, immediately escaped and earned a takedown to take a 3-0 lead.

Later in the third, Morris had a reversal, but Rohaley earned a point for an escape in the final seconds to earn the 4-2 win.

“We have been through Beast, Powerade this year. We have been through a war. This is the reason why we do it to get better for the end of the year,” Waynesburg coach Joe Throckmorton said. “Our goal is to get as many people to Hershey as much as possible.”

Though Waynesburg (8-1, 2-1 Section 4-A) lost the match, Throckmorton was pleased with how Wyatt Henson competed against Canon-McMillan's Logan Macri, who defeated Henson in a 5-3 decision.

Waynesburg's Kyle Homet started the match with a pin over Canon-McMillan's Mahonri Wolfgramm at 2:39 at 170 pounds. However, the Big Macs responded at 182 with a 6-3 decision by Evan Miller over the Raiders' Caleb Blair.

The Raiders took a 9-3 lead after Luke Robinson defeated Alec Hendal, 3-2, at 195.

Zach Rohaley (220), Giomar Ramos (285), Jimmy Baxter (106), Michael Binni (113), Macri (120) and Hayman (126) won six straight for the Big Macs. Rohaley and Baxter earned pins, while Binni defeated Michael Medlen by an 18-6 major decision.

After a pin by Raiders' Caleb Morris at 132, Jackson Henson earned a 3-0 decision for the Raiders over Timothy Hritsko at 138. The 3-0 decision was the same result during the consolation finals match at the Powerade tournament last weekend.

Waynesburg's Trey Howard defeated Dimitri Pihiou, 9-2, at 152, while Canon-McMillan's Gerrit Nijenhuis pinned Caleb Stephenson in 36 seconds to close out the match for the Big Macs.

Both teams will see each other again this weekend at the Tri-County tournament at Trinity.

“We got to see their guys and they got to see our guys,” Cardillo said. “We know Waynesburg is going to come back strong. We just have to keep working. The assistants are doing a heck of a job in getting our guys ready. We need to continue to do that.”

Andrew John is freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.