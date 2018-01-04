Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

WCCA wrestling tournament to go on as planned Friday

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 10:45 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Westmoreland County Coaches' Association wrestling tournament will be held as scheduled Friday despite frigid temperatures across the county that canceled classes at every high school.

While some districts have polices that do not allow extracurricular activities when school is cancelled, WCCA officials were assured by all the district's superintendents that their wrestling teams will be at Norwin for the tournament.

Action starts 5 p.m. Friday with first- and quarterfinal-round action. The semifinals are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday and the finals at 6:30 p.m.

These are the top six seeds in each weight class at the 65th annual tournament.

Top seeds include Norwin's Kurtis Phipps (106 pounds); Hempfield's Kyle Burkholder (113) and Luke Kemerer (145); Kiski Area's Darren Miller (120), Noah Levett (138) and Danny Starr (195); Derry's Shawn Broadway (126) and Dom DeLuca (220); Franklin Regional's Colton Camacho (132); Belle Vernon's Brock Godzin (152), Zach Hartman (160) and Scott Joll (170); Southmoreland's Jaden Datz (182); and Valley's Dave Shuffert (285).

These are the top six seeds in each weight class:

106: 1. Kurtis Phipps, Norwin (17-0); 2. Brady Sherback, Latrobe (11-3); 3. Trent Valovchik, Burrell (11-5); 4. Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional (10-5); 5. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield (14-4); 6. Damian George, Mt. Pleasant (13-3).

113: 1. Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield (17-2); 2. Ian Oswalt, Burrell (13-5); 3. Doug Bittner, Mt. Pleasant 12-5); 4. Marino Angelicchio, Latrobe (7-3); 5. Colton McCallen, Derry (8-2); 6. Nico Williams, Greensburg Salem (9-5).

120: 1. Darren Miller, Kiski Area (17-3); 2. Gabe Willochell, Latrobe (12-3); 3. Trent Bechtold, Burrell (2-2); 4. Ty Cymmermen, Derry (14-2); 5. Tyler Williams, Hempfield (11-4); 6. Mario Sarnic, Franklin Regional (8-6).

126: 1. Shawn Broadway, Derry (16-2) ; 2. Bryan Gaul, Burrell (9-4); 3. Jared Brean, Hempfield (13-3); 4. Zach McCann, Franklin Regional (11-7); 5. Logan Seliga, Belle Vernon (12-3); 6. Bobby Lawrence, Kiski Area (10-6).

132: 1. Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional (16-2); 2. Nick Coy, Penn-Trafford (12-4); 3. A.J. Corrado. Burrell (6-5); 4. Jason Baker, Derry (14-3); 5. A.J. Miscovich, Mt. Pleasant (15-2); 6. Jared Curcio, Kiski Area (9-5).

138: 1. Noah Levett, Kiski Area (17-2); 2. Jason Miller, Norwin (12-5); 3. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield (16-2); 4. Onreey Stewart, Derry (14-2); 5. Dajauhn Hertzog, Greensburg Salem (13-4); 6. Nate Smith, Franklin Regional (1-0).

145: 1. Luke Kemerer, Hempfield (17-1); 2. Cam Connor, Kiski Area (15-2); 3. Job Chishko, Penn-Trafford (15-4); 4. Ian Ewing, Greensburg Salem (13-4); 5. Neiko Kuntz, Belle Vernon (11-3); 6. Dom Jellison, Derry (12-4).

152: 1. Brock Godzin, Belle Vernon (17-1); 2. Tyler Griffiths, Southmoreland (8-2); 3. Jack Blumer, Kiski Area (15-3); 4. Joe Williams, Greensburg Salem (12-5); 5. Corey Christie, Burrell (7-4); 6. Bryce Long, Norwin (10-7).

160: 1. Zach Hartman, Belle Vernon (15-1); 2. Luke Ewing, Greensburg Salem (14-2); 3. Nick Delp, Kiski Area (13-5); 4. Shaun Gates, Burrell (7-5); 5. Jimmy O'Neil, Franklin Regional (11-6); 6. Tommy Abraham, Hempfield (9-5).

170: 1. Scott Joll, Belle Vernon (14-1); 2. Jesse Quatse, Greensburg Salem (12-2); 3. Ryan Weinzen, Norwin (7-3); 4. Dallyn Wood, Hempfield (12-3); 5. Collin Murray, Kiski Area (10-3); 6. Noah Hutcherson, Valley (8-2).

182: 1. Jaden Datz, Southmoreland (12-2); 2. Logan Pollick, Kiski Area (14-2); 3. John Bachar, Penn-Trafford (10-5); 4. A.J. Detore, Norwin (8-5); 5. Mason Nickelson, Belle Vernon (10-4); 6. Tyler Ross, Latrobe (5-5).

195: 1. Danny Starr, Kiski Area (12-3); 2. John Meyers, Greensburg Salem (13-3); 3. Justin Cramer, Hempfield (6-5); 4. Derek Cesovski, Belle Vernon (10-2); 5. Zach Charlesworth, Mt. Pleasant (9-4); 6. Brett Huffman, Southmoreland (6-6).

220: 1. Dom DeLuca, Derry (17-2); 2. Ryan Mauro, Southmoreland (3-3); 3. Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield (8-4); 4. Will Gongaware, Greensburg Salem (11-6); 5. Troy Kuhn, Kiski Area (11-4); 6. Chad Metikosh, Belle Vernon (11-4).

285: 1. Dave Shuffert, Valley (6-2); 2. Cody Vokes, Mt. Pleasant (10-1); 3. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield (15-2); 4. Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem (12-5); 5. Zack Insko (6-1); 6. Adam Hoffman, Latrobe (4-4).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

