Wrestling

Kiski Area's Miller reaches 100 career wins

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Kiski Area's Darren Miller grapples Latrobe's Gabe Willochell in the 120 weight class final Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association's 2018 wrestling tournament.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Darren Miller grapples Latrobe's Gabe Willochell in the 120 weight class final Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association's 2018 wrestling tournament.

Updated 5 hours ago

Darren Miller crossed off a pair of significant accomplishments in the first week of the new year.

The Kiski Area junior 120-pounder picked up his 100th career victory when he won by forfeit in Kiski Area's 84-0 blowout of Section 1-AAA opponent Woodland Hills on Jan. 3. Miller followed that up with three more wins to defend his Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament title Saturday at Norwin.

“It was a great experience,” Miller said of his 100th win. “Being able to get it at home and getting pictures with my family members, it was great.”

The WCCA title didn't come quite as easily for Miller, who had to fight off his back early in the third period before getting the go-ahead reversal against Latrobe's Gabe Wilochell to earn a 10-9 victory and his second straight championship.

Miller and Wilochell have a history of tight battles, as Miller beat him by one point in last year's WCCA final and by three at the Powerade Christmas Tournament in late December.

“I felt there was more pressure this year,” Miller said. “Considering I won last year, I had to win it again this year.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

