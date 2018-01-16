A-K Valley wrestling notebook: Valley aims to end rival Burrell's winning streak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The rivalry between Burrell and Valley encompasses seemingly every sport where the teams square off against each other, understandable given the schools' geographic closeness and their usual placement in the same conference or section.

Although wrestling has the same rivalry, Burrell has the stranglehold on success in the past decade-plus.

Valley will host Burrell in their annual Section 3-AA grudge match at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the Vikings (5-0, 1-0) seeking to become the team to end the Bucs' triple-digit section win streak.

It won't be easy. Burrell (2-1, 2-0), the 12-time defending section champion, extended its dual section winning streak to 100 consecutive matches earlier this season. And the Class AA No. 1 Bucs have a deep and talented roster as they seek their 12th consecutive WPIAL title.

Burrell beat Valley, 48-27, last year.

But a rivalry is a rivalry, and anything can happen. Valley came the closest to upsetting Burrell during its section streak, falling by two points in 2014.

“I think a lot of wrestlers on both teams look forward to the match each year,” junior Valley heavyweight David Schuffert said. “It's a long-standing rivalry both communities come out to watch. You can always be guaranteed that the matches are intense and competitive. I really think everyone looks forward to it. I know almost all the guys on the team and am good friends with almost all of them.”

Allegheny County tournament

Wrestlers from Fox Chapel, Highlands, Plum and Riverview will take their shot at county glory at this weekend's 17th annual Allegheny County Wrestling Championship.

Fox Chapel will host the tournament, which begins Friday at noon and features most of the schools from the county. Finals are 6 p.m. Saturday.

“This tournament has turned out better than expected,” Fox Chapel coach and tournament director Ron Frank said. “The only disappointing thing is not every team in the county participates.”

The three WPIAL teams not entered are Elizabeth Forward, South Fayette and West Allegheny. Perry and Westinghouse are not in from the City League.

Peaks for Valley

Valley protected its home floor at the annual Valley Duals last weekend.

The Vikings swept their four matches at the tournament, which featured Avonworth, Central Catholic, Riverview and Summit Academy. They beat Summit Academy, 42-26; Avonworth, 58-18; Riverview, 47-28; and Central Catholic, 48-24.

Travis Lasko, Nick Banko, Brandon O'Sullivan and Schuffert each won all four of their bouts, with O'Sullivan picking up four pins and Lasko, Banko and Schuffert three apiece.

Riverview split four matches, beating Avonworth and Summit Academy.

Burrell to Brookville

Burrell will make its annual pilgrimage to the Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals at Brookville on Saturday.

This season's field includes Brookville, Burrell, Chestnut Ridge, Freedom, Reynolds and South Fayette.

Reynolds is the defending PIAA Class AA champion, Brookville and Chestnut Ridge are perennial state title contenders and Freedom and South Fayette are among the top challengers to Burrell in WPIAL Class AA.

The duals begin at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Paul Schofield contributed. Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.