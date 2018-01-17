Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Derry wrestling defeats Mt. Pleasant, will host Section 2 tournament

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 10:12 p.m.
Derry's Dominic DeLuca battles Mt. Pleasant's Ian Forsano in neutral during the 220 weight class bout Wednesday Jan. 17, 2018 in WPIAL wrestling at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Derry's Dominic DeLuca battles Mt. Pleasant's Ian Forsano in neutral during the 220 weight class bout Wednesday Jan. 17, 2018 in WPIAL wrestling at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Derry's Trey Weinell walks off the mat after a loss to Mt. Pleasant's Kyle Jones in the 152 weight class bout Wednesday, Jan. 17 2018 during WPIAL wrestling at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Derry's Trey Weinell walks off the mat after a loss to Mt. Pleasant's Kyle Jones in the 152 weight class bout Wednesday, Jan. 17 2018 during WPIAL wrestling at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Derry's Jason Baker attempts to put a hold on Mt. Pleasant's Alex Miscovich in the 132 weight class bout on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 during WPIAL wrestling at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Derry's Jason Baker attempts to put a hold on Mt. Pleasant's Alex Miscovich in the 132 weight class bout on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 during WPIAL wrestling at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Fans cheer for a Derry victory Wednesday Jan. 17 2018 during a WPIAL wrestling matchup at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Fans cheer for a Derry victory Wednesday Jan. 17 2018 during a WPIAL wrestling matchup at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Derry's Dominic DeLuca gets a bloody nose addressed by medical staff during a pause in the 220 weight class bout against Mt. Pleasant's Ian Fasano on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Derry's Dominic DeLuca gets a bloody nose addressed by medical staff during a pause in the 220 weight class bout against Mt. Pleasant's Ian Fasano on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Derry's Kace Sabedra tries to overcome Mt. Pleasant's Damien George in the 106 weight class bout Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 during WPIAL wrestling at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Derry's Kace Sabedra tries to overcome Mt. Pleasant's Damien George in the 106 weight class bout Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 during WPIAL wrestling at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Derry's Trey Weinell fights underneath Mt. Pleasant's Kyle Jones in the 152 weight class bout Wednesday Jan. 17, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Derry's Trey Weinell fights underneath Mt. Pleasant's Kyle Jones in the 152 weight class bout Wednesday Jan. 17, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Mt. Pleasant's Zac Presock grips Derry's Gannon Lenhart in a hold before getting the win in the 160 weight class bout Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Zac Presock grips Derry's Gannon Lenhart in a hold before getting the win in the 160 weight class bout Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Derry's Gannon Lenhart wrestles in neutral against Mt. Pleasant's Zac Presock in the 160 weight class bout Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Derry's Gannon Lenhart wrestles in neutral against Mt. Pleasant's Zac Presock in the 160 weight class bout Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Derry's Trey Weinell shakes hands with a teammate after his bout against Mt. Pleasant's Kyle Jones in the 152 weight class Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Derry's Trey Weinell shakes hands with a teammate after his bout against Mt. Pleasant's Kyle Jones in the 152 weight class Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.

Updated 7 hours ago

Derry wrestling coach Mike Weinell gave his team a stern talk after Wednesday's Section 2B match against Mt. Pleasant.

Even though the Class AA No. 2 Trojans defeated Mt. Pleasant, 43-31, Weinell wasn't pleased with their effort.

He even said junior Don DeLuca, ranked No. 1 in the state by Off the Mat and PaPowerWrestling, wasn't sharp.

“I congratulated them on the win. They did their job and won the match. But we didn't wrestle to our abilities,” Weinell said. “If we want to win a section title and make it to the playoffs and do some damage, we need to step our game up, and that includes Dom.

“He got his nose busted up because he was faking shots and not committing. I said you're Dom DeLuca, go impose your will.”

DeLuca was scoreless with Ian Fasano late in the first period when the match was stopped because DeLuca had a bloody nose.

When action resumed, it took DeLuca 10 seconds to get a pin.

Derry (12-0, 5-0) benefited from receiving four forfeits against Mt. Pleasant, which finished third and will host Jefferson-Morgan on Jan. 24 for fifth place.

The match started with Derry getting forfeits at 120 and 126 pounds.

After Mt. Pleasant's Al Miscovich rallied for a 5-3 win in overtime against Jason Baker at 132, Derry stretched the lead to 31-3.

Onreey Stewart started the run with a pin at 138. Dom Jellison was awarded a forfeit at 145, and Trey Weinell, the coach's son, won a major decision at 152.

“I was hoping for more bonus points from Trey,” coach Weinell said. “He got a major when I was hoping for a tech fall or pin.”

Colton Nemcheck received the fourth forfeit at 182.

Derry's Gannon Lenhart seemed in control of his match against Mt. Pleasant's Zac Presock at 160.

Lenhart was leading 4-0 in the third period when Presock got an escape, takedown and a three-point nearfall. He nearly had the pin, but Lenhart got a reversal and a two-point nearfall just before the buzzer for an 8-6 victory.

“Zac has been in a lot of those type matches,” Mt. Pleasant coach Zack Sheridan said. “I thought we wrestled hard. We reversed a couple losses from the county tournament.”

Mt. Pleasant's Damian George defeated Kace Sabedra, 8-0, at 106. Sabedra won at the county tournament.

The Vikings also got pins from Doug Bittner (113), Alex Shaffey (170) and Zach Charlesworth (195). Mt. Pleasant heavyweight Cody Vokes received a forfeit.

Derry will host the Section 2 tournament Wednesday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.