Derry wrestling defeats Mt. Pleasant, will host Section 2 tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Derry wrestling coach Mike Weinell gave his team a stern talk after Wednesday's Section 2B match against Mt. Pleasant.

Even though the Class AA No. 2 Trojans defeated Mt. Pleasant, 43-31, Weinell wasn't pleased with their effort.

He even said junior Don DeLuca, ranked No. 1 in the state by Off the Mat and PaPowerWrestling, wasn't sharp.

“I congratulated them on the win. They did their job and won the match. But we didn't wrestle to our abilities,” Weinell said. “If we want to win a section title and make it to the playoffs and do some damage, we need to step our game up, and that includes Dom.

“He got his nose busted up because he was faking shots and not committing. I said you're Dom DeLuca, go impose your will.”

DeLuca was scoreless with Ian Fasano late in the first period when the match was stopped because DeLuca had a bloody nose.

When action resumed, it took DeLuca 10 seconds to get a pin.

Derry (12-0, 5-0) benefited from receiving four forfeits against Mt. Pleasant, which finished third and will host Jefferson-Morgan on Jan. 24 for fifth place.

The match started with Derry getting forfeits at 120 and 126 pounds.

After Mt. Pleasant's Al Miscovich rallied for a 5-3 win in overtime against Jason Baker at 132, Derry stretched the lead to 31-3.

Onreey Stewart started the run with a pin at 138. Dom Jellison was awarded a forfeit at 145, and Trey Weinell, the coach's son, won a major decision at 152.

“I was hoping for more bonus points from Trey,” coach Weinell said. “He got a major when I was hoping for a tech fall or pin.”

Colton Nemcheck received the fourth forfeit at 182.

Derry's Gannon Lenhart seemed in control of his match against Mt. Pleasant's Zac Presock at 160.

Lenhart was leading 4-0 in the third period when Presock got an escape, takedown and a three-point nearfall. He nearly had the pin, but Lenhart got a reversal and a two-point nearfall just before the buzzer for an 8-6 victory.

“Zac has been in a lot of those type matches,” Mt. Pleasant coach Zack Sheridan said. “I thought we wrestled hard. We reversed a couple losses from the county tournament.”

Mt. Pleasant's Damian George defeated Kace Sabedra, 8-0, at 106. Sabedra won at the county tournament.

The Vikings also got pins from Doug Bittner (113), Alex Shaffey (170) and Zach Charlesworth (195). Mt. Pleasant heavyweight Cody Vokes received a forfeit.

Derry will host the Section 2 tournament Wednesday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.