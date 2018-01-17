Kiski Area's Reid: Return from pulmonary embolism 'worked out perfectly'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Isaac Reid walked to the center of the mat and wrestled for a grand total of zero seconds before getting his arm raised by the referee.

It was something of an anticlimactic return for Kiski Area's senior heavyweight on Tuesday against Burrell: a forfeit in the Cavaliers' 40-25 victory over the Bucs.

But Reid wasn't complaining, not after he overcame a pulmonary embolism in his lungs just to return to competition this season.

“Everything just worked out perfectly,” said Reid, the WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA runner-up at heavyweight last season. “I'm not too sure what to expect. I did take a month break, but last week in practice I thought I was doing a lot better than I thought I would do. I'm just going to see what happens when I get back to competing.”

Reid said his faith helped him get through his health ordeal, during which he spent a week in the hospital. And after the referee raised his arm, he knelt to the mat and pointed to the sky after rising.“All glory to God for everything,” he said. “Just the fact that I'm still alive, the fact that I could have had a stroke or a heart attack, I'm going to have to give (God) glory.”

Reid picked up a win in a more traditional fashion Wednesday, pinning Armstrong's Mike Cornman in a 69-9 Kiski Area win.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.