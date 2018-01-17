WPIAL wrestling teams earn subsection championships
The WPIAL team wrestling postseason is all but set.
More than a dozen teams wrapped up subsection championships Wednesday night, earning first-place seeds for the team section tournaments Jan. 24.
Subsection winners are:
• Section 1-AAA: Kiski Area (subsection A) and Hempfield (subsection B).
• Section 2-AAA: Connellsville (A) and Peters Township (B).
• Section 3-AAA: Seneca Valley (A) and Hampton (B).
• Section 4-AAA: Canon-McMillan (A) and West Allegheny (B).
• Section 1-AA: Burgettstown (A) and Freedom (B).
• Section 2-AA: McGuffey (A) and Derry (B).
• Section 3-AA: South Fayette (A) and Burrell (B).
Hempfield, Peters Township, Hampton, West Allegheny, Freedom, Derry and Burrell will host their respective section tournaments beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 24.
Each section tournament will include a semifinal match pitting the first-place team from one subsection against the second-place team from the other, followed by a championship match between the winners. Those four teams, along with the winner of the fifth-place match from each section, will advance to the WPIAL playoffs.
The only uncertainty remaining is in Section 3-AAA. North Allegheny and Shaler will wrestle Thursday, with the winner earning second place and a berth in the section semifinals and the loser dropping to the fifth-place match against Butler.