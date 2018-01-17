Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

WPIAL wrestling teams earn subsection championships

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 11:39 p.m.
Hempfield's Luke Kemerer (top) works Penn-Trafford's Chris Risnear into position for a pin in the 138-lbs. bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Noah Levett pins Southmoreland's Devin Brubacher during their 138 lb. quarterfinal at the WCCA wrestling tournament Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Corey Christie wins the 152 lbs. championship bout 2-1 in ultimate tiebreaker over Tyler Griffiths of Southmoreland at the 65th Westmoreland County Coaches Association Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at Norwin High School.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review

Updated 6 hours ago

The WPIAL team wrestling postseason is all but set.

More than a dozen teams wrapped up subsection championships Wednesday night, earning first-place seeds for the team section tournaments Jan. 24.

Subsection winners are:

• Section 1-AAA: Kiski Area (subsection A) and Hempfield (subsection B).

• Section 2-AAA: Connellsville (A) and Peters Township (B).

• Section 3-AAA: Seneca Valley (A) and Hampton (B).

• Section 4-AAA: Canon-McMillan (A) and West Allegheny (B).

• Section 1-AA: Burgettstown (A) and Freedom (B).

• Section 2-AA: McGuffey (A) and Derry (B).

• Section 3-AA: South Fayette (A) and Burrell (B).

Hempfield, Peters Township, Hampton, West Allegheny, Freedom, Derry and Burrell will host their respective section tournaments beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 24.

Each section tournament will include a semifinal match pitting the first-place team from one subsection against the second-place team from the other, followed by a championship match between the winners. Those four teams, along with the winner of the fifth-place match from each section, will advance to the WPIAL playoffs.

The only uncertainty remaining is in Section 3-AAA. North Allegheny and Shaler will wrestle Thursday, with the winner earning second place and a berth in the section semifinals and the loser dropping to the fifth-place match against Butler.

