Derry to be shorthanded for section tournament

Derry wrestling coach Mike Weinell feels his second-ranked Trojans can compete with anyone in Class AA when healthy.

But when the team tournament begins Wednesday, Weinell isn't sure how healthy his team will be.

Derry is missing its starting heavyweight, Max Malis, who is out for the season, and two others — Colton Nemcheck and Hunter Hebenthal — are nursing injuries.

“Hopefully, Colton and Hunter will be ready, and we just got another heavyweight to join the team,” Weinell said. “He's an athletic football player (Cullen Shawley) who is going to help us out.”

Derry (12-0) will host Beth-Center in a Section 2 semifinal match at 6 p.m., with the winner facing the winner of the Elizabeth Forward and McGuffey immediately after.

Forty-two WPIAL wrestling teams will compete in section tournaments Wednesday. The top four teams in each of the seven sections have earned automatic bids to the WPIAL team tournament, which begins Jan. 29 with preliminary-round matches. A fifth-place team from each section also advances.

The WPIAL finals are scheduled for Feb. 3.

Canon-McMillan is ranked No. 1 by the Tribune-Review in Class AAA, and Burrell is ranked No. 1 in Class AA.

Action begins with the section tournaments at seven sites: Hempfield (Section 1-AAA), Peters Township (2-AAA), Hampton (3-AAA), West Allegheny (4-AAA), Freedom (1-AA), Derry (2-AA) and Burrell (3-AA).

Franklin Regional will host to Plum in Section 1-AAA, and Mt. Pleasant will entertain Jefferson-Morgan in Section 2-AA in fifth-place matches.

Mt. Pleasant coach Zack Sheridan said he doesn't know much about Jefferson-Morgan except for one wrestler — Gavin Teasdale.

“We'll have to see how we match up,” Sheridan said. “I'm sure they'll have some other good wrestlers.”

One of the key matches on Wednesday in Class AAA could pit No. 2 Kiski Area against No. 3 Hempfield. Another key match possibility has Canon-McMillan facing No. 4 Waynesburg. Canon-McMillan won the first meeting between the rivals.

In Class AA, all eyes will be on the possible matchup between No. 2 Derry and No. 5 McGuffey.

Last year, McGuffey defeated Derry for the section title. A week later, Derry won the quarterfinal-round match that sent them to the WPIAL semifinals.

