Four champions look to repeat at Allegheny County Wrestling Tournament
Updated 4 hours ago
Four returning champions have a shot at their second titles at the 17th annual Allegheny County Wrestling Tournament Saturday night at Fox Chapel.
Moon seniors Frankie Bonura (113 pounds) and Nick Acuna (145), Mt. Lebanon sophomore Luke Stout (160) and Baldwin senior Gehrig Hutchinson (195) each rolled into the 6 p.m. finals with easy wins.
Bonura and Hutchinson wins were pins, Stout won by a major decision and Acuna defeated North Allegheny sophomore Nick Marcenelle, 4-0.
North Allegheny leads the team standings with 178.5 points and four finalists and Thomas Jefferson was second with 165. Holding on to third place was Hampton with 161 and Upper St. Clair was fourth with three finalists and 147 points.
Penn Hills junior Justin Perkins was a fifth returning champion from 2017, but he did not enter the tournament.
Here are the semifinal results:
Semifinals
106: Max Stedeford, North Allegheny t.f. Nathan Krutules, Thomas Jefferson, 15-0 (5:56); Connor Redinger, Quaker Valley p. Ryan Machirella, Avonworth, :23.
113: Ryan Sullivan, Shaler p. Shane Kelley, Central Catholic, 4;42; Frankie Bonura, Moon p. Evan Whiteside, Gateway, :35.
120: Tyler Kocak, Hampton p. Jamil Prude, Allderdice, 1:04; Freddy Junko, North Allegheny d. Nathan Lukez, Pine-Richland, 2-1.
126: Sam Hillegas, North Hills p. Zachary Macy, Chartiers Valley, 5:17; Jacob Downing, North Allegheny d. Zach Wright, Hampton, 7-1 (TB2).
132: John Rocco Kazalas, Quaker Valley p. Nick Reconnu, Montour, 1:34; Garrett Reinsfelder, Shaler d. Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson, 5-0.
138: Alex Weber, Thomas Jefferson d. Justice Jones, Carrick, 8-2; Thomas Kyle, Upper St. Clair d. Joe Mwete, Brashear, 13-11 (SV).
145: Nick Acuna, Moon d. Nick Marcenelle, North Allegheny, 4-0; Grant Walnoha, Upper St. Clair m.d. Jackson Gray, Mt. Lebanon, 10-2.
152: Nico Marsico, Montour d. Gavin Rosso, West Mifflin, 6-2; Spencer Cole, Pine-Richland p. Hunter Hernan, Bethel Park, 4:00.
160: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon m.d. Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, 10-2; Vincenzo Rauso, Central Catholic d. Jon Hoover, North Allegheny, 5-1.
170: Jason Montgomery, Bethel Park t.f. Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks, 17-2 (5:33); Connor Sidoruk, Baldwin p. Jamal Littlejohn, Moon, 3:08.
182: Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson d. Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley, 16-11; Justin Hart, Hampton d. Noah Seeberger, Bethel Park, 7-3.
195: Gehrig Hutchinson, Baldwin p. James Howard, Carrick, 2:44; Shamil Zaynullaev, Chartiers Valley d. Nathan Mankey, North Hills, 8-5.
220: Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair p. Ben Grafton, North Allegheny, 5:55; Donovan Cutchember, Fox Chapel p. Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland, 3:06.
285: Gerald Brown, West Mifflin p. Deshawn Butler, Penn Hills, 1:26; Derek Devine, North Allegheny d. Nathan Hoaglund, Mt. Lebanon, 3-2.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.