Senior pair helps Thomas Jefferson wrestling advance to section tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

They have been a staple for the Thomas Jefferson wrestling program for the last three years.

Senior grapplers Kellen Lynch and James Mulenga were recognized last week prior to the Jaguars' section meet with West Mifflin.

Lynch competes in the 126-pound weight class; Mulenga wrestles at 113 pounds.

“We are incredibly proud of both our seniors for their accomplishments at TJ,” said Michael Ladick, Thomas Jefferson's third-year coach. “James comes in and works hard every day, never complains, and works out with guys from 106 to 126 without hesitation. Kellen is without a doubt one of the tougher guys I've coached. We give him a hard time, but ‘Twin' has guaranteed me for the past three years that if you put him on the mat, he will perform.

“Having Kellen and James be my first true class of seniors to go will be hard. Those guys have been consistent, loyal and committed the past three years.”

Lynch is a third-year letterman for the Jaguars. He was a two-time section finalist and two-time all-county performer prior to the start of this season.

“I have had a blast throughout my wrestling career, and have made great friends through the process,” Lynch said. “I am proud with what I have accomplished so far, and I'm working hard to make sure I end my career without any regrets.

“I couldn't be happier with how the team has done this year. Not only is the team better than it has been in awhile, but we are also a predominantly young team. I can confidently say that TJ will be a team to look out for in the near future, and I am glad that I was lucky enough to be a part of it.”

Lynch, who said he began his wrestling career “at a very young age, (in) first grade, perhaps,” is president and founder of the International Club with his AP Spanish teacher, Elizabeth Floyd; as well as a member of the Spanish and Science clubs at TJ.

“My role on the team this year is no more important than anyone else's,” Lynch said. “We grind in the practice room and simply do our jobs when it's match time. I care a lot about improving each and every practice, but I also care about making my partners better in the process. Although wrestling is an individual sport, the team really makes the wrestlers who they are.”

Mulenga previously played soccer for 11 years, and began wrestling as a freshman on the junior high team. He was a starter last year as a junior, and is backing up freshman Michael Zacur this season.

“I'm proud of this year's group of guys and what we've been able to accomplish individually, as well as a team,” Mulenga said. “We were able to make section playoffs with a huge win over our rival West Mifflin, and we're ready to make a statement.”

Mulenga plans to major in criminal justice in college, and would like to be employed in the law enforcement field.

“I love wrestling for Thomas Jefferson,” Mulenga said. “The youth and talent we have on our team make me want to come in the wrestling room every day and scrap with the boys. Our coaching staff is amazing as well, with lots of wrestling experience beyond the high school level.”

Thomas Jefferson improved to 8-2 overall and clinched a spot in the WPIAL Class AAA sectional tournament with a convincing 55-18 win against West Mifflin.

“I thought we wrestled well against West Mifflin,” Ladick said. “I'm glad we focused in. We needed this match to secure our team back into the playoffs.”

The Jaguars placed third in Section 2A with a 3-2 record, behind Connellsville (5-0) and Peters Township (4-1). Albert Gallatin, West Mifflin and McKeesport rounded out the section standings.

“We were a criteria point away from beating Connellsville, and they beat Belle Vernon,” Ladick said. “We're making strides in being more competitive, and as young as our team is I can only hope to stay focused and press on into the (WPIAL) team and individual tournaments.”

Four freshmen, three sophomores, five juniors and one senior made up TJ's starting lineup versus West Mifflin.

Lynch (126), sophomore Jake Fisher (138), junior Alex Weber (152) and junior Max Shaw (195) recorded pins for the Jaguars.

Junior Ryan Davidson (182) and freshmen Ben Eckenrod (106) and Zacur (113) won via decisions, while freshman Kale Buckiso (120), sophomore Brendan Finnerty (132) and junior Ridge Vlha (145) picked up forfeit victories.

Thomas Jefferson was slated to participate in the Allegheny County tournament at Fox Chapel this past weekend.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.