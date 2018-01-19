Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Fox Chapel's Cutchember reaches semifinals at county tournament

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 11:21 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Fox Chapel sophomore Donovan Cutchember was the lone A-K Valley wrestler to advance to the semifinals of the Allegheny County Wrestling Tournament on Friday.

Cutchember (14-2) won three matches at 220 pounds during Day 1 of the tournament at Fox Chapel.

He pinned West Mifflin sophomore Andre Rhone in the opening round at 1:01. He followed with a major decision 10-2 victory against Central Catholic sophomore Michael DeLuca. He advanced to Saturday's 11 a.m. semifinals with a 45-second pin of Quaker Valley junior Bradley Fadeley.

Cutchember, seeded No. 2, will face Pine-Richland freshman Miguel Jackson.

Falling in the quarterfinals were Plum sophomores Cole Yocca at 106 and Gavin James at 126, Plum junior Tallon Auth at 132, Fox Chapel junior Avery Bursick at 138, Riverview senior Christian Tamburro at 160, Fox Chapel seniors Zach Carcy at 182 and Noah Turowski at heavyweight.

There were 246 pins during the first day of competition.

The finals are slated for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

