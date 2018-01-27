Chartiers Valley's Zaynullaev claims 1st county wrestling title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As he watched senior Shamil Zaynullaev work his way toward an Allegheny County title, Chartiers Valley wrestling coach Bill Evans noticed something. A smile.

It was something Evans hadn't seen much from Zaynullaev before, and it told him something about his 195-pounder. It told him Zaynullaev was reaching his peak and ready to take on anyone in the WPIAL.

“What I saw was a little bit more maturity and definitely some excitement,” Evans said. “Last year, it was, ‘Am I good enough?' This year, it's more, ‘I feel like I put the work in, and I know I'm good enough.' ”

Said Zaynullaev: “I don't get nervous before matches anymore. I just go right at it. It's just the experience I have.”

Zaynullaev captured his first Allegheny County title by defeating returning champion Gehrig Hutcinson of Baldwin, 9-3. The Colts had three others who placed: Tony Montgomery was eighth at 106, Zach Macy was third at 126 and Marut Zaynullaev was seventh at 170.

Macy dropped to 126 for the tournament even though that meant a possible meeting with 2017 PIAA 113-pound champion Sam Hillegas of North Hills. Hillegas defeated Macy by fall in the semis.

“I think that says a lot about the kid that he wanted to face that kind of competition,” Evans said about Macy's decision to wrestle down.

Carlynton had two placewinners: Eddie Huehn fourth at 120 and Oleg Melnyk eighth at 138.

Wrestling at 220 last season, Shamil Zaynullaev made it to the semifinals in the WPIAL Class AAA tournament before losing 3-1 to eventual champion Ian Edenfield of Laurel Highlands.

Dropping to 195 this season, Evans said, was just a natural progression. Zaynullaev, he said, got leaner as he matured, and cutting a couple of pounds to maintain weight isn't a struggle.

It's a big difference from a year ago when Zaynullaev was one of the smaller wrestlers in his weight class.

“I think last year at 220 I had a lot of trouble,” he said. “All of those guys had like 10 pounds on me, and that made it tough. This year, I'm one of the bigger guys.”

Along with competing on a more level playing field weight-wise, Zaynullaev improved his technique. He became a more effective wrestler on top rather than relying on scoring points from a neutral position.

Evans said scoring points on top was a point of emphasis in preparing for the season.

“When he was in the heavier weights, he was more comfortable on his feet because he's a pretty good athlete for a bigger kid,” Evans said. “But he's really made an effort to put guys on their back.”

The next step for Zaynullaev (19-2) is to compete for a WPIAL championship. He was third in his weight class in the Jan. 24 Tribune-Review rankings behind Kiski Area's Danny Starr and Connellsville's Nathan Ansell.

Zaynullaev plans to build on his experience from last season and maintain the confident attitude that was so apparent to Evans at the county tournament.

“The biggest goal I have is just to qualify for states,” he said. “I was close last year. I know what to expect now. I know what it's going to be, how to push the pace.”

Added Evans: “I like Shamil's chances in any match because he's such a great competitor. I think he's as good as anybody, but, just like any big sport, you have to show up when the lights are on.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.