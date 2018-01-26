Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Thomas Jefferson wrestlers put progress on display at county tourney

Ray Fisher | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
The 2017-18 Thomas Jefferson wrestling team.
Submitted
The 2017-18 Thomas Jefferson wrestling team.
Thomas Jefferson wrestler Alex Weber helped the Jaguars finish second at the Allegheny County tournament Jan. 20, 2017, at Fox Chapel.
Prints Charming Photography
Thomas Jefferson wrestler Alex Weber helped the Jaguars finish second at the Allegheny County tournament Jan. 20, 2017, at Fox Chapel.
Thomas Jefferson wrestler Alex Weber helped the Jaguars finish second at the Allegheny County tournament Jan. 20, 2017, at Fox Chapel.
Prints Charming Photography
Thomas Jefferson wrestler Alex Weber helped the Jaguars finish second at the Allegheny County tournament Jan. 20, 2017, at Fox Chapel.

Updated 7 hours ago

Thomas Jefferson wrestling is a program on the rise.

The Jaguars opened more than a few eyes around the WPIAL with their performance at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championships held Jan. 20-21 at Fox Chapel.

Sparked by juniors Alex Weber and Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson placed second with 183 points — the team's best finish at the tournament.

The mastermind behind the Jaguars' climb up the WPIAL wrestling ranks is third-year coach Michael Ladick.

“That weekend was crucial to the growth of our program,” said Ladick, who is assisted by his dad, Bob, and first-year assistant Gus Mizia. “Stepping on that stage was truly enjoyable. There wasn't a wrestler on our team without a win, which is why our team score crept higher and higher into the first day. Our coaches are incredibly proud of our wrestlers.”

Weber took first place in the 138-pound weight class to become TJ's first county champion since Michael Goslicky at 112 pounds in 2003.

“Alex's work is to be commended,” Ladick said, “because he has put the time in, and now he's finding the success that comes with it.”

Weber edged Thomas Kyle of Upper St. Clair, 4-2, in the championship bout, raising his overall record to 26-3.

“It was very exciting to win the county championship. It was one my goals after my fifth-place finish last year,” Weber said. “My toughest match was against Kyle. I knew he was a tough wrestler after my loss to him in the section finals last year, and he was tough again this year. But I capitalized on a few situations in the match.”

Weber, a National Honor Society member with a 3.9 GPA, has wrestled since he was 6. He also played football until this past season but gave up that sport to train for wrestling. He leads the Jaguars in pins with 14.

Shaw, a running back/linebacker on the WPIAL champion TJ football team last fall, placed second in the 182-pound weight class. He has been recovering from a fractured thumb suffered against Belle Vernon in the WPIAL semifinal round.

“Max had been back a total of 10 days, and he found out the hard way how long it's been since he's been sidelined due to nagging injuries from football,” Ladick said. “This was the best thing to happen to both Alex and Max, because it shows them where they are and how close, yet far away, they are from where they want to be.”

Shaw, who finished fourth at the county tournament last season in his first year of high school wrestling, won four matches in advancing to the championship round, where he lost a 6-3 decision to Justin Hart of Hampton. Shaw improved to 12-1 on the season.

“My second-place finish was a serious wake-up call for me as I had my sights set on first place,” Shaw said. “My toughest match was my finals match. Hart was a good wrestler and knew what he had to do to win. ... Improvement in my conditioning is critical. Everything I do for the remainder of the season will be intensified if I want to achieve my goals.

“As for the team, I'm almost speechless. I can't speak enough for how well things have been coming together, all the way from our freshman wrestlers to our seniors. Coach Ladick has done a fantastic job of enforcing a new atmosphere and making TJ a program to watch out for.”

Thomas Jefferson freshman Michael Zacur (113) and sophomore Brendan Finnerty (132) were third-place finishers at the county tournament, and freshmen Nathan Krutules (106) and Kale Buckiso (120) secured fifth. Senior Kellen Lynch (126) ended up sixth, and juniors Ridge Vlha (145) and Andy Kalup (160) rounded out the TJ scoring with seventh-place showings.

Freshman Trystan Alava (152), junior Ryan Davidson (170) and sophomore Denver Haynes (220) also competed for the Jaguars, who placed second to defending champion North Allegheny (207.5) in the final team standings.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

