Canon-McMillan, Burrell awarded top seeds for WPIAL wrestling tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Canon-McMillan and Burrell wrestling teams earned the No. 1 seeds for the WPIAL team tournament which begins Monday with four preliminary-round matches at Franklin Regional.

Reigning Class AAA champion Kiski Area is seeded No. 2 behind Canon-McMillan, which defeated the Cavaliers, 36-27, on Dec. 22.

Waynesburg, which lost to Canon-McMillan twice but defeated Connellsville, is seeded third and Seneca Valley is fourth ahead of Hempfield, whose only loss this season is to Kiski Area. Connellsville is seeded sixth.

Connellsville has competed in every team tournament since it began in 1978. Canon-McMillan has won nine team titles and Kiski Area three.

Kiski Area defeated Canon-McMillan, 41-21, in the 2017 final. North Allegheny, which finished third in 2017, is seeded No. 9.

Canon-McMillan, Kiski Area, Waynesburg and Seneca Valley will host first-round and quarterfinal-round matches Wednesday.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinals and finals, beginning at noon Feb. 3 at Trinity.

The four matches on Monday at Franklin Regional include Shaler facing Upper St. Clair and Belle Vernon battling Armstrong at 6, followed by Franklin Regional facing Moon and Thomas Jefferson against Mars at 7:30 p.m.

The Class AA first round and quarterfinals will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Burrell, Freedom, Derry and McGuffey.

The semifinals and finals begin at noon Feb. 3 at Chartiers-Houston.

Burrell received a bye and will face the winner of the Mt. Pleasant/Burgettstown match.

The Bucs have won 11 consecutive Class AA titles and 13 overall.

Derry, which finished third in 2017, will face Keystone Oaks, with the winner facing the Elizabeth Forward and Valley winner.

Burrell defeated Freedom, 44-18, in 2017.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.