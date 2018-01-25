Hempfield, Derry coaches prepare for WPIAL team tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some coaches might have felt the WPIAL wrestling committee slighted their teams.

Don't count Hempfield's Vince DeAugustine or Derry's Mike Weinell among that group.

They were OK with where their teams were slotted for the WPIAL team tournament, which begins Monday with four preliminary-round matches at Franklin Regional.

Hempfield was seeded fifth behind Canon-McMillan, Kiski Area, Waynesburg and Seneca Valley in Class AAA. Derry was seeded third behind perennial Class AA power Burrell and Freedom.

“It doesn't matter to me,” DeAugustine said. “We would have liked to host, but the teams three through five are close.”

DeAugustine said he was pleased with how his team competed with Kiski Area at the Section 1 tournament Wednesday. The Cavaliers pulled away late for a 40-21 victory to earn the No. 2 seed behind Canon-McMillan, which defeated the Cavaliers, 36-27, on Dec. 22.

Hempfield's only loss this season is to Kiski Area. Connellsville was seeded sixth.

Connellsville has competed in every team tournament since it began in 1978. Canon-McMillan has won nine team titles and Kiski Area three.

“I think we're the third best team in the WPIAL,” DeAugustine said. “Obviously, the committee didn't. We just have to go out and prove them wrong.”

Hempfield must travel to Seneca Valley at 6 p.m. Wednesday to face West Allegheny in the first round. The winner will face the survivor of the Franklin Regional/Moon vs. Seneca Valley match.

Kiski Area defeated Canon-McMillan, 41-21, in the 2017 final. North Allegheny, which finished third in 2017, is seeded No. 9.

Canon-McMillan, Kiski, and Waynesburg also will host first-round and quarterfinal-round matches Wednesday.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinals and finals beginning at noon Feb. 3 at Trinity.

The four matches on Monday at Franklin Regional include Shaler facing Upper St. Clair and Belle Vernon battling Armstrong at 6, followed by Franklin Regional facing Moon and Thomas Jefferson vs. Mars at 7:30 p.m.

The Class AA first round and quarterfinals will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Burrell, Freedom, Derry and McGuffey.

The semifinals and finals begin at noon Feb. 3 at Chartiers-Houston.

Burrell, which is seeded No. 1, received a bye and will face the winner of the Mt. Pleasant/Burgettstown match. The Bucs have won 11 consecutive Class AA titles and 13 overall.

Derry, which finished third in 2017, is seeded third and will face Keystone Oaks. The winner will meet the Elizabeth Forward/Valley winner.

“I'm not disappointed,” Weinell said. “I would have been upset if we were seeded fourth or fifth. Two or three doesn't matter.”

Burrell defeated Freedom, 44-18, in 2017.

Freedom is seeded second and McGuffey fourth.

Frank Vulcano Jr., the wrestling committee chairman, said the committee was in agreement on the top seeds in both classifications.

“The fourth and fifth seeds were discussed and the committee felt Seneca Valley and McGuffey were a little better,” he said.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.