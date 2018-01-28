Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Jefferson-Morgan's Teasdale wins fourth Thomas tournament title

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 2:40 p.m.
Jefferson Morgan’s Gavin Teasdale wrestles Bermudian Springs’ Austin Clabaugh in PIAA Class AA the 126lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. Teasdale won 13-5 in a major decision.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Jefferson Morgan’s Gavin Teasdale wrestles Bermudian Springs’ Austin Clabaugh in PIAA Class AA the 126lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. Teasdale won 13-5 in a major decision.
Burrell's Ian Oswalt pins Kiski Prep's Chanz Shearer during their 113 lb. quarterfinal at the WCCA wrestling tournament Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Ian Oswalt pins Kiski Prep's Chanz Shearer during their 113 lb. quarterfinal at the WCCA wrestling tournament Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Beth-Center's Dominic Fundy (top) wrestles Derry's Dominic DeLuca in their 182-pound championship bout during the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional tournament held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Beth-Center's Dominic Fundy (top) wrestles Derry's Dominic DeLuca in their 182-pound championship bout during the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional tournament held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa.

Gavin Teasdale added another high school wrestling accomplishment to his growing list Saturday, becoming just the third wrestler to win four championships at the Thomas Chevrolet Tournament.

The Jefferson-Morgan senior, a three-time PIAA champion, beat Freedom's Z.J. Ward by a 17-5 major decision in the 126-pound final to join Jefferson-Morgan's Justin Tracanna and Bedford's Jonathan Gabriel as the only wrestlers to win four titles at the annual tournament at Bedford High School.

Five WPIAL wrestlers won championships at the tournament Saturday: Burrell's Ian Oswalt (113 pounds), Freedom's Kenny Dushek (120), Teasdale, South Fayette's Mike Cusick (145) and Beth-Center's Dominic Fundy (182).

Mt. Pleasant's Damian George (106), Ward, Mt. Pleasant's Alex Miscovich (132) and Burrell's Corey Christie (152) finished as runners-up in their respective weight classes. Chestnut Ridge won the team title, with Burrell the top WPIAL finisher in third.

