Jefferson-Morgan's Teasdale wins fourth Thomas tournament title
Updated 5 hours ago
Gavin Teasdale added another high school wrestling accomplishment to his growing list Saturday, becoming just the third wrestler to win four championships at the Thomas Chevrolet Tournament.
The Jefferson-Morgan senior, a three-time PIAA champion, beat Freedom's Z.J. Ward by a 17-5 major decision in the 126-pound final to join Jefferson-Morgan's Justin Tracanna and Bedford's Jonathan Gabriel as the only wrestlers to win four titles at the annual tournament at Bedford High School.
Five WPIAL wrestlers won championships at the tournament Saturday: Burrell's Ian Oswalt (113 pounds), Freedom's Kenny Dushek (120), Teasdale, South Fayette's Mike Cusick (145) and Beth-Center's Dominic Fundy (182).
Mt. Pleasant's Damian George (106), Ward, Mt. Pleasant's Alex Miscovich (132) and Burrell's Corey Christie (152) finished as runners-up in their respective weight classes. Chestnut Ridge won the team title, with Burrell the top WPIAL finisher in third.