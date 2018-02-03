Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Kiski Area's Reid prays with Canon-McMillan wrestling team after scary injury

Paul Schofield | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
Kiski Area's Isaac Reid reacts after beating Montour's Roman Macek in the 285-lb bout during a Class AAA semifinal of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017.
Tribune-Review
Kiski Area heavyweight Isaac Reid knows adversity.

A blood clot in his lung prevented him from wrestling until two weeks ago.

On Saturday, Reid helped Kiski Area win its second consecutive WPIAL Class AAA team title, 33-24, with a pin to start the match.

But Reid did something else that didn't go unnoticed.

During the 160-pound match, Kiski Area sophomore Nick Delp pinned Canon-McMillan junior Skyler Adams with a double-arm bar. During the pin, Adams injured his neck.

While trainers, coaches and paramedics attended to Adams, Reid walked over to the Canon-McMillan team and called them together for a prayer for their injured teammate.

Reid has become an inspirational leader for the Cavaliers, and Heater said he's come a long way since his freshman season.

“The blood clot could have killed me,” Reid said. “(Adams' injury) was hard to watch, of course. My heart told me to go pray with them.

“One of their coaches told me before weigh-ins that ‘some people like Moses were able to heal people.' He said that to me. I said, ‘I might as well go pray.' I'm not Moses, of course. I prayed that he was going to be healed.”

Reid said love is important.

“I felt that was more important than anything,” Reid said. “I hate to be driven by selfishness. I'm putting others above myself. Win or lose that match, it doesn't really matter. It's all meaningless.”

Canon-McMillan coach Jeff Havelka said Adams had movement in his arms and legs, and he should be OK.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

