Gorman: For the Steelers, This Is It

There are some who see the Steelers playing a football game on Christmas Day as sacrilege.

Then there are others who believe Steelers-Ravens for the AFC North title is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday.

This Is Us.

If you watch the new NBC series of the same name, you know it involves a Pittsburgh family and a Steelers-centric storyline.

This Is Us captures the sentiment of Steelers fans and their love of family, football and holidays — and not necessarily in that order.

One of the characters, Kate, even attempts to explain to her boyfriend why she watches Steelers games at home alone (sort of): “Football is a really big part of my family, like really big.”

It's how we were raised in the 1970s, when the Steelers won four Super Bowls and this was the City of Champions.

So, in a town where wearing your Sunday best to Mass sometimes involves a Steelers jersey, you couldn't have written a better script for the Steelers' season if you were show creator Dan Fogelman.

“We're at Heinz Field. It's Christmas Day. You've got your family members here. You really want to get a win like that for your fans, for your family,” Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons said. “So, it's big for us. I couldn't imagine anything better than to win the AFC North on Christmas Day.”

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger saw only the first episode of This Is Us but found it “pretty cool” that his team is at the epicenter of a hit television show.

There are some similarities to This Is Us and the Steelers' season. The show starts with a strategically placed Terrible Towel. The Steelers' playoff hopes almost ended before Bengals running back Jeremy Hill tried to tear the towel in two.

The show revolves around a family whose children are nicknamed The Big Three. The Steelers offense revolves around the Pro Bowl trio of Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and receiver Antonio Brown.

One of the characters, Kevin, even announces, “When I grow up, I'm gonna be quarterback for the Steelers and play a big game on Thanksgiving, then go home and eat an entire turkey.”

Roethlisberger did just that this past Thanksgiving — except for the turkey — in passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-7 victory at Indianapolis.

Big Ben doesn't just have the job every Steelers fan dreamed of as a kid, he has a chance to help the team clinch the AFC North title against its archrival.

“This is guys' Christmas present,” Steelers left guard Ramon Foster said of the division title, “if we win.”

That's no guarantee. The Ravens have won the past four meetings, including the Nov. 6 game at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium.

But Roethlisberger is 7-2 against the Ravens in the regular season at Heinz Field and is coming off a game-winning touchdown pass to beat the Bengals.

Mike Tomlin has led the Steelers to seven consecutive victories in December at Heinz Field, and his 18 wins in December are tied for most in the NFL since 2007.

A win would give the Steelers a division-best seventh title since the AFC North formed in '02.

“You would like it not to have to come down to it, but if it is, who better than to play the Ravens at home on Christmas?” Roethlisberger said. “So I'm assuming this is what the NFL wanted.”

I'm assuming it's what everyone who roots for the Steelers wanted: The Ravens on Christmas at Heinz Field, with a chance to clinch the division and a playoff berth.

Family and football, an unforgettable Christmas gift for Steelers fans to share.

This Is Pittsburgh.

This Is Us.

And This Is It.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.