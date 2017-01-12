Gorman: Haley has hand in Big Ben's success

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Todd Haley's impact with the Steelers could be dismissed as easily it is celebrated, given their immense talent.

With Pro Bowl players at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, center and right guard, Haley is likely the envy of offensive coordinators all over the NFL.

When your play-calling involves whether to have Ben Roethlisberger get the ball to Le'Veon Bell or Antonio Brown, you're not going to generate much sympathy.

Especially not in Kansas City, where the former Chiefs head coach returns Sunday with the Steelers for an AFC divisional playoff game.

But Haley has done something in his five seasons with the Steelers that shouldn't be undersold: He made a two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback even better.

“He's brought a lot. He's helped,” Roethlisberger said Thursday. “We took what we had and refined it, tweaked it and did some things.”

Haley had his work cut out for him, as Roethlisberger wasn't happy when the Steelers severed ties with Bruce Arians. Big Ben expressed his dissatisfaction with Rosetta Stone jokes, comparing learning a new playbook to a new language.

Roethlisberger's resistance didn't last long, after Haley welcomed his input. Big Ben had a career year in 2014, passing for 4,952 yards, with 32 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He averaged a career-best 328.2 yards a game last season. And he led the Steelers to six consecutive victories this season, clinching the AFC North on a bold slant pass to Brown to beat the Baltimore Ravens.

“I saw it start to click pretty early,” Haley said. “We can do a lot with play calls, too. Really, it's the understanding of not trying to force the big plays, of understanding that if we do what we're supposed to do, get the ball where it's supposed to go on a consistent basis early in games that the big plays will come to us.

“When we've been at our best, that's how we've played.”

Now, the Steelers quarterback is singing a different tune, even endorsing Haley for a head-coaching job.

“I just think that the relationship that we have has made me understand things better,” Roethlisberger said. “Being able to communicate really anything — and him not having an ego, where he won't change something — I think is huge.”

Both should be commended for putting their egos aside and working together in an offense that ranked seventh in the NFL at 372.6 yards a game.

The Steelers scored 30 points or more six times, including a 43-14 victory over the Chiefs on Oct. 2.

Granted, the Steelers' stated goal was to average 30 points a game. But downfield threat Martavis Bryant was suspended for the season and Bell for the first three games. The pass game suffered injuries that sidelined receivers Markus Wheaton, Sammie Coates and Darrius Heyward-Bey and tight end Ladarius Green.

What has been most remarkable is how the Steelers have kept Roethlisberger upright, as there has been a drastic decrease in sacks under Haley.

“Sacks start with the quarterback,” Haley said. “He's just making really good pre-snap decisions and post-snap decisions. He's doing a great job of getting the football out. He's doing a better job of not trying to make a Ben-like play all the time.”

Where Roethlisberger has a reputation for escaping the pass rush in the pocket and extending plays, the downside is that it sometimes led to him taking more sacks. He averaged 43 1⁄ 2 sacks in the six seasons before Haley was hired, but the totals have dropped to an average of 28 1⁄ 2 the past five seasons, with a career-low 17 this season.

“Give credit to Coach Haley, as far as the sacks,” Steelers left guard Ramon Foster said. “He's developed a game both he and Ben like right now. He's still humble enough to let Ben take the keys. That goes a long ways.

“When you give a guy some power, you give an offensive coordinator the job, he expects to call the plays. I think it says a lot when you humble yourself and you just let your QB run the show when needed.”

The 34-year-old Roethlisberger credits his offensive line for its protection but acknowledges Haley has helped extend his career.

“It's the offense, the understanding, him and I working together calling plays and the plays he does call,” Roethlisberger said. “All of those things added up, I hope, give me a couple more years.”

That's an impact for which Haley should be celebrated, given the immense talent.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.