Gorman: Steelers' Brown brings negative attention this time

Now that nothing is sacred with the Steelers and their locker room is not a sanctuary but a studio, we can feel free to share some insider information.

Next to All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown's stall is a dry-erase board with a hand-written message: Only negative is not being positive!

Ironic, isn't it, that Brown positively brought negative attention to the Steelers with his Facebook Live video after the AFC divisional playoff victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night?

Brown recorded Steelers coach Mike Tomlin cursing the New England Patriots, their opponent in the AFC championship game.

“I have no problem with it,” Steelers left guard Ramon Foster said Monday. “It's not like we're sneaking up on anybody anyway, so be it.”

This is the latest in a season in which the Steelers have dealt with one distraction after another.

Brown was fined for his touchdown twerk, criticized for wearing custom cleats and now called a narcissist for his Facebook Live broadcast of the Steelers' post-game pep talk.

Tomlin was called a cheerleader by Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was called the NFL's most polarizing player by Sports Illustrated.

Outside linebackers coach Joey Porter was arrested on the South Side after an altercation with a bouncer at The Flats and a Pittsburgh police officer, for which the most serious charges were dropped.

Somehow, the Steelers have managed to overcome the outside noise and win nine consecutive games, including two in the playoffs.

Tomlin's choice of words put the Patriots on the A-list, so to speak, in terms of bulletin-board material. But we're talking about two teams one game away from the Super Bowl. If either needs motivational material for the AFC championship, it is in trouble.

It's only a distraction as long as the Steelers and Patriots allow it to be, but both were baited into talking about it Monday.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was asked about Brown's video on his weekly WEEI Radio appearance.

“That's against our team policy, so I don't think that would go over well with our coach,” Brady said of Bill Belichick. “Every coach has a different style. Our coach, he's been in the league for 42 years, and he's pretty old school. He's not into social media, and I think he lets everyone know that.

“I think our team has a policy, we don't show anything that should be private because he feels when we are inside our stadium, inside the walls, there has to be a degree of privacy that we have. What's done in the locker room should stay in the locker room.”

In this age of engagement, it's not uncommon to see video of football teams celebrating victories with players dancing and coaches giving out the game ball.

What was rare was not just the peek into a pro locker room but Tomlin's type of hype and the ultimate irony: Brown was live-streaming it on social media as the Steelers were being warned to keep their mouths shut and stay off social media.

“I never really heard of anybody viewing AB as a distraction. He's one of the hardest-working guys on this team,” Steelers safety Robert Golden said. “He's the celebrity on the team. He's the ‘ Dancing With The Stars' guy. He's an entertainer. He entertains us, and we enjoy it. He's our guy, and we wouldn't want (to trade him) for anyone else. We look at him as a clutch player on this team. He's one of our playmakers that delivers day-in and day-out.”

Brown delivered against the Chiefs with six catches for 108 yards, including a 7-yarder on a third-and-3 with to seal the win.

“I'm sure that play won't make ‘SportsCenter,' won't make all the highlights,” Roethlisberger said, “but you talk to guys in that locker room, and that's probably one of the biggest plays of the game.”

That's the moment from Sunday night for which Brown should be remembered. Instead, all the talk is about his locker-room livestream.

But don't expect Brown to pay a price for his postgame performance.

“Everybody is treated fairly,” Golden said, “but everybody is not treated the same.”

Even if they bring negative attention to the Steelers. To Brown, the only negative is not being positive.

