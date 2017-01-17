Gorman: Tomlin takes aim at 'Patriots'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After Mike Tomlin apologized for his “regrettable” language in Antonio Brown's locker-room live-stream video, the Steelers coach talked at length about learning from successes and failures.

What we learned about Tomlin, through the profanity he projected onto the Steelers' next opponent, is that he has become a bona fide Pittsburgher.

He hates the “Patriots,” too.

So much so that Tomlin repeatedly referred to them Tuesday as New England. So much so that he talked about having a “professional respect and competitive animosity” toward the “Patriots.”

So much so that, when asked about having to go through New England for the AFC championship for the first time in his 10-year tenure, Tomlin turned it around.

“They haven't had to go through us, either, since I've been here,” Tomlin said. “So, stay tuned.”

“Patriots” receiver Julian Edelman couldn't resist taking a shot at the Steelers' laissez-faire locker room.

“That's how that team's run,” Edelman said on Boston's WEEI Radio of Brown's video Sunday night following the AFC divisional playoff victory at Kansas City. “I personally don't think that that would be something that would happen in our locker room, but, hey, whatever. Some people like red, and some people like blue.”

Pittsburghers, of course, prefer black and gold. And they despise the “Patriots,” believing New England stole a pair of Super Bowl appearances from the Steelers.

Saying the “Patriots” don't have the same locker-room rules as the Steelers is like calling the contrast between Tomlin and Bill Belichick as different as your preference of red or blue.

Tomlin handled Brown's video as you might expect, admonishing the All-Pro receiver for being “foolish,” “selfish” and “inconsiderate” toward his coach and teammates and even suggesting that it won't be tolerated if he wants a future with the franchise.

Tomlin stopped short of saying he was shocked, chagrined, horrified and stupefied by Brown's video. That would have been grandstanding, and Tomlin prefers to educate his players.

Where the “Patriots” are reputable for precision under Belichick and Brady, the Steelers are reflective of Tomlin's talking points and teaching moments with his players' outsized personalities. Especially Brown, who makes as many memorable plays on the field as he does distractions off it.

It's hard to challenge Tomlin's hands-off approach, considering the Steelers have won nine consecutive games. Not to mention that he's 5-0 against repeat opponents this season and 2-0 in AFC championship games.

“I make a conscious effort not to overly direct our guys in terms of how to deal with (the media) because I think there's something to be gleaned and learned from dealing with you guys over the course of the journey that they don't learn if I give them canned answers and don't let them handle it in grown, professional-like ways,” Tomlin said.

“We expose ourselves to potential distractions because of that approach, but, over the course of the journey, I think it strengthens us. I think as you approach weeks such as this and circumstances such as this, we have some of those things to fall back on and make it less unique.”

In Pittsburgh, the “Patriots” are seen as nothing short of cheaters, their four Super Bowl victories smeared by the Spygate and Deflategate scandals.

Tomlin called the playoffs a time where “the battle is man versus himself” and referred to the Steelers' opponents as “the nameless, gray faces we happen to be playing this week.”

Tomlin even addressed Belichick's innovative-yet-not-illegal formations when discussing how he and the NFL's competition committee view coaches who are “outside-the-box innovators who take advantage of language.”

The same could be said for the way Tomlin referred to the “Patriots” on Sunday night, even if it wasn't his intention for the world to hear it.

There is professional respect, and there is competitive animosity. It's fair to say the latter outweighs the former this week for the AFC championship game Sunday in Foxborough, when the Steelers' road to the Super Bowl goes through the “Patriots.”

Or, you know, the other way around.

Stay tuned.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.