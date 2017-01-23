Gorman: Steelers need to find identity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A week that began with bravado, a locker-room livestream video and talk of a seventh Lombardi Trophy ended with the Steelers being humbled.

Or, at least, they should be.

What the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady did was thoroughly outcoach and outplay the Steelers in an AFC championship game that was nothing short of a blowout.

The Steelers should be proud they turned a 4-5 start into a nine-game winning streak and fell one game shy of Super Bowl LI.

But their passive performance in the 36-17 loss Sunday night at Gillette Stadium had the Steelers wondering where they went wrong.

Now comes the difficult question: Where do the Steelers go from here?

“This is the National Football League. I'm sure people's contracts are up and things of that nature. There's a draft. There's free agency,” Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell said. “So, this will not be the same team.”

The Steelers have some difficult decisions to make with signing impending free agents, giving contract extensions and making cuts.

Before they make any moves, it's imperative the Steelers determine what they want their identity to be. This turned out to be a team that wasn't as good as expected offensively or as bad as feared defensively.

What we learned is Ben Roethlisberger, despite a 314-yard AFC title game that could have been 400-plus if not for dropped passes, couldn't carry this team on his shoulders the way Brady does the Patriots.

The top two offseason concerns should be running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown, but neither is as easy or as obvious as it seems.

The Steelers are expected to use the franchise tag on Bell to prevent him from leaving via free agency and allow them to negotiate a long-term deal.

Bell is one of the league's most productive backs but also has been injury-prone and twice suspended for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Brown is Big Ben's favorite target, a 100-catch, 1,000-yard receiver who enters the final year of his contract expecting an extension. But Mike Tomlin's tone after Brown's video of the celebration following the AFC divisional victory in Kansas City suggested the Steelers are losing their patience with his constant look-at-me behavior.

The question isn't whether the Steelers should want to keep both players, it's whether they can afford to have Roethlisberger, Bell and Brown at salaries that rank among the top of their positions.

Can they afford not to?

For all of their offensive talent, the Steelers didn't come close to averaging the 30 points that was their stated goal. They reached that total six times in 18 games — and one of those was in a defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

With five Pro Bowl players on offense, including center Maurkice Pouncey and right guard David DeCastro, the Steelers should have been more dominant. In their six losses, the Steelers scored 15.8 points a game while allowing 30.5.

Of course, that could change if Martavis Bryant returns from a season-long suspension and tight end Ladarius Green recovers from his concussion.

What was obvious against the Patriots is that the defense isn't good enough. The zone coverage backfired against Brady as the Patriots exploited the Steelers' pass rush and secondary.

Defensive captain Cameron Heyward returns from a season-ending pectoral injury to join Stephon Tuitt as formidable ends, and Javon Hargrave progressed at nose tackle. But Tuitt will seek an extension, and there is a need for depth.

Linebacker is another story. Ryan Shazier is starting to become the player the Steelers envisioned at inside linebacker, but they have to decide whether to re-sign Lawrence Timmons after he led the team in tackles at age 30. At outside linebacker, Bud Dupree blossomed, but Jarvis Jones is as good as gone and James Harrison will turn 39.

The Steelers need depth in the secondary, especially at safety, and they need to improve a return game that lacked sizzle.

Expect the Steelers to draft for defense again, after using their top three picks and five of seven on that side of the ball last year.

The window to win another Super Bowl with Roethlisberger is getting smaller. The Steelers have tough decisions to make.

The first should be to determine what they want their identity to be next season.

Starting with more humble.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.