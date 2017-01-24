Gorman: Time for Tomlin to take control

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What was evident to everyone, including Steelers players, is that Mike Tomlin was outclassed by Bill Belichick.

Tomlin was outschemed, outsmarted, just out-and-out outcoached by Belichick on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots' knockout of the Steelers in the AFC championship game left Tomlin no choice but to take the criticism on the chin. Somehow, he keeps his composure amid the arrows.

“I'm not overly guarded or highly sensitive. I just want to win,” Tomlin said. “I want to do what's required to win. I don't care who gets the credit. I understand blame is sometimes associated with not being successful.

“I don't waste a lot of time thinking about that because I don't plan to be unsuccessful. Sometimes, we are. And I absorb the negativity that comes with it. I think that's an element of the job.”

When the criticism comes from Tomlin's own players — those to which he refuses to publicly assign blame — it undermines his authority.

The next challenge for Tomlin isn't just to win. It's to take control of his team.

Tomlin has a reputation as a coach who is respected by his players. But the stories surrounding the Steelers' star players only undermined his authority.

Ben Roethlisberger, the franchise quarterback, claimed to be contemplating retirement. It could be the plot for a power move or just a reminder of who is the team's most important player.

Antonio Brown, the All-Pro receiver who live-streamed a locker room video, was the subject of an NFL Network report that he's so self-absorbed about statistics that he pouted after a touchdown play wasn't called for him.

Le'Veon Bell, the Pro Bowl running back and team MVP, said his groin injury was bothering him before the AFC title game even though he wasn't listed on the team's injury report.

If that doesn't give the appearance that the inmates are running the asylum on South Water Street, you might want to get fitted for a straitjacket.

This could have been a tumultuous season for Tomlin, who endured a 4-5 start with three double-digit losses, was called a “cheerleader” by Terry Bradshaw and needed a Christmas Day comeback to clinch the division.

But Tomlin responded by managing the egos and rallying the Steelers to nine consecutive victories, winning at Kansas City in the AFC divisional round and getting within a game of his third Super Bowl in 10 seasons.

Tomlin was asked Tuesday at his season-ending news conference if he considered the season a success, failure or something in between.

“My goal was to be world champs,” Tomlin said. “We weren't that, so you can describe it whatever you choose to. In that vein, I've only been successful one time in 10 years. I'm OK with that.”

The AFC title game was one of Tomlin's worst losses. The play-calling, especially in the red zone, was awful. Twice the Steelers had first-and-goal inside the 6, yet got one field goal. Tom Brady shredded their zone defense. The Patriots scored on their first three possessions of the second half.

Tomlin accepts the second-guessing. The surprise is that it came from Steelers players, who were vocal about saying they were outplayed and outcoached against the Patriots.

“Any of us that were in that stadium or on that sideline understand that they performed at a higher level than we did,” Tomlin said of the Patriots. “It's not just playing. It's not just coaching. It's a combination of both. ‘Together we eat' is a phrase I often use, and that's in regards to the group and it applies to players and coaches.

“That's life in this business. That's always the case. It always has been the case and always will be the case. When we've performed well, it's because we planned well and the guys executed well. When we don't perform well, it's because we lacked something in planning and performance.”

Tomlin is diplomatic, explaining that he has an open-door policy, is receptive to ideas and willing to share in the success. He was conducting exit interviews with players and said he would “ask those guys not to be overly sensitive, to be thick-skinned in an effort to pursue what it is we're pursuing.”

Perhaps it's time for Tomlin to remind his players that they have what he called “the makings of a world championship-caliber football team.”

If only they would start acting like one instead of eating alone.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.