Gorman: Pitt basketball needs immediate turnaround

Even before Pitt's Blackout game, a 67-60 loss to a Clemson team that had lost six straight, there were jokes that everyone came to Petersen Events Center on Saturday dressed for a funeral.

Such self-deprecating humor is to be expected coming off a 55-point defeat to Louisville, the most lopsided loss in the basketball program's modern-day history.

You have to laugh to keep from crying, you know?

The following day, Kevin Stallings met with the seniors in his office. The first-year Pitt coach, who said he did not see the Louisville loss coming, was disturbed about the emotional energy, or lack thereof, from a team that returned six of its top seven scorers.

“They're not tuning out my message. I feel certain of that,” Stallings said. “Now, we're all down. We're all — discouraged is not the right word — we're concerned, very concerned, more than concerned.”

So, Stallings asked what he could do to help. He asked for enough energy to start the Clemson game that the team would be tired.

And that's where we should be more than concerned.

Stallings shouldn't have to ask. He should be demanding such play. The Panthers shouldn't have to be asked. They should be holding themselves accountable for such an embarrassing defeat on their home court, a place where Pitt once won 40 consecutive games.

Perhaps we should have seen this coming. When Pitt allowed Jamie Dixon — only the most successful coach in school history — to leave for TCU, Stallings' arrival was not well-received. It has only been complicated by the abrupt departure of Scott Barnes, the athletic director who hired him.

Pitt returned four senior starters, including the ACC's top two scorers in Michael Young and Jamel Artis, but its shortcomings are obvious: The Panthers lack a pure point guard and a post presence. They have length but lack quickness. They don't defend the perimeter or rebound well enough to make up for sub-par shooting.

For as talented as Young and Artis are as scorers, they can complicate things. Instead of sticking to the scheme and running sets, they try to shoot Pitt back into a game.

“When Mike and Jamel start missing, that damages the confidence in the rest of our team because we're very reliant upon them,” Stallings said. “Our small margin for error is how heavily dependent we are on Mike and Jamel, for instance, for offense. When one of them has a bad day, it really puts us in a jam. And they're going to have bad days. Gosh, they're human. They're college guys.”

All of that was exposed against Clemson. Actually, it was exposed early on this season, when the Panthers allowed inferior nonconference opponents like Buffalo and Marshall to rally from double-digit deficits. It has been exposed in ACC play, where the Panthers have lost six straight and are now 1-7.

“You're pretty upset when you lose. When you lose six straight, of course, you're going to be frustrated,” Artis said. “It's how you're going to come back and fight. Are we going to give up or are we going to fight? It's all about pride right now.

“He's a great coach. You can't put it on him.”

Stallings certainly deserves his share of blame. He shouldn't be asking his players for energy. He should be demanding it. For all of its faults, Pitt beat No. 22 Maryland and No. 12 Virginia and should have beaten No. 14 Notre Dame.

With top reserve Ryan Luther out with a stress fracture, Pitt has serious depth issues. But, at some point, Stallings has to show some trust in his team. And the Panthers have to show some trust in Stallings.

“I'm not concerned with if they're with me or I'm with them. I feel pretty rock-solid on that,” Stallings said. “I'm concerned that if you don't have success, you don't have success, you don't have success, it tears at them. I worry for them. I'll keep fighting. I've been through this.”

Stallings has the security of a contract with five years remaining. This is it for Pitt's seniors. The Panthers must show some pride.

“We have to come in here with the mindset of one goal,” Artis said. “I think we can still pull it together and string a couple wins and get back in it.”

Pitt needs to win eight of its next 10 games to finish .500 in the ACC. With games at No. 9 North Carolina and No. 17 Duke this week, that seems like wishful thinking.

The Panthers and their coach need to get on the same page soon or the next punch line will be about receiving their last rites.

