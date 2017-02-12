Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Kevin Gorman

Gorman: Energized Jeter starts to man up for Panthers
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 9:39 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Sheldon Jeter scores past Syracuse's Tyler Lydon and John Gillon (4) in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Sheldon Jeter had missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 50.1 seconds left, so he wanted to make the most of his second chance.

With Pitt leading Syracuse by three points, Jeter calmly sank both shots with 3.3 seconds remaining to clinch an 80-75 victory Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

For Jeter, it was more than a matter of redemption.

“It feels better when you feel you like you contributed to a win,” Jeter said, “as opposed to feeling like you're the reason you lost.”

That's how Jeter, a fifth-year senior from Beaver Falls, felt after Pitt's 80-78 loss at North Carolina on Jan. 31. Actually, it was after a visit to the office of assistant coach Jason Richards.

“When I went in there, I was thinking, ‘I played all right. Defensively, I played good,' ” Jeter said. “When he just showed clip after clip, I started to feel like I was the reason we lost the game. We lost by two, and I only had two points and four rebounds and didn't really go to the offensive glass.”

It's a shame it took Pitt losing eight consecutive games and falling into last place in the ACC for the Panthers to play for pride. As Mike Young said, “You have to man up or shut up.”

Jeter decided to man up.

Unfortunately, it wasn't until halftime of the Boston College game that he did it. Jeter had gone seven games without scoring in double figures, had only one game with double-digit rebounds and was 0 for 4 with one point and three rebounds.

“Sheldon got an earful from me at halftime at Boston College,” Pitt coach Kevin Stallings said. “Maybe I waited too long because since then he's been really tremendous.”

Jeter finished with 17 points and eight rebounds against BC and added 14 points and 11 boards against Syracuse, his team-best seventh double-double this season. Not only did he provide a fourth scoring threat to go with Young, Jamel Artis and Cameron Johnson, but Jeter also did a good job defending 6-foot-9 forward Tyler Lydon.

Jeter, a 6-8, 230-pound senior, finally seems to have accepted his role as a power forward who is more dangerous in the paint than on the perimeter as he made 6 of 11 shots with five offensive rebounds against Syracuse.

“Sheldon has to be our energy guy,” Stallings said. “He has to be our offensive rebounder. He's got to be a threat. I thought he was great, and that's what we need from him here on out.”

As one of four Western Pennsylvania natives on Pitt's roster, Jeter wants to represent the name on the front of his jersey as he does the one on the back.

The Panthers (14-11, 3-9 ACC) took the losing skid and criticism of their defense personal. They know their NCAA Tournament hopes rest somewhere between slim and none, but they are playing for — and, importantly, with — pride.

“It meant a lot because I'm close to here so I don't want to go home and get clowned,” Jeter said. “Pitt's always been known for toughness and defending and winning. We were really giving a bad name to the team, so that's why we felt we had to step up and start playing more physical, play with more urgency.

“The coaches have been fighting with us all year to pick up our urgency. We finally just completely bought in to the concept of urgency, especially defensively. ...

“We kind of all have to have a personal pride, and we'll continue to rise out of the basement.”

Pitt needs Jeter to continue bringing the energy (and double-doubles), to be the player who manned up come time to put up or shut up.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

