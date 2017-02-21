Gorman: Pirates owner Nutting commits to nothing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bob Nutting talks about the Pirates' commitment to excellence, to winning a World Series.

What the Pirates owner doesn't do is actually make the commitment to fielding a championship-caliber team.

Not to the general manager. Not to the manager. Not to the five-time All-Star and 2013 National League MVP.

It's no secret Bottom-Line Bob tosses around nickels like manhole covers. What Nutting does like to pay are compliments, even if it's simply lip service.

Are you buying what Nutting is selling? If so, why?

Take Andrew McCutchen.

A year ago, Nutting told USA Today, “I'm not sure we're allowed to sign lifetime agreements, but I'd love to see him stay with us forever.”

Forever just doesn't last as long as it used to, as the Pirates tried to trade McCutchen in the offseason.

Now, Nutting calls Cutch a “remarkable person” with “tremendous character and inner strength.”

“If there were a way to keep him,” Nutting said, “clearly it would be wonderful to see him in a Pirates uniform.”

Of course, there is a way to keep McCutchen. The Pirates just have no intention of extending his contract beyond their 2018 club option.

General manager Neal Huntington and manager Clint Hurdle — whom Nutting called “tremendous talents” — enter the final year of their contracts, but Nutting said extensions are “not something that's top-of-mind for me.” Instead, Huntington and Hurdle appear set to enter the season as lame ducks. New bench coach Tom Prince is shadowing Hurdle at training camp, giving the impression that his replacement is ready.

Nice way to treat three men who helped end the misery of a 20-year drought between winning seasons.

Nutting deserves credit for steering the ship in the right direction, not to mention for making himself available for interviews. But he should also be accountable for the Pirates failing to build upon three consecutive wild-card berths, responding to a 98-win season in 2015 with a 78-win “bridge” year last season.

Nutting went so far as to blame the dropoff on the notion that “the team and organization underperformed the level of talent that we had,” saying it “was a great reminder for us of the razor-thin edge between a pretty good team and an elite team.”

If Nutting thinks a 25-win differential between the Cubs and the Bucs is razor-thin, he must belong to the Dollar Shave Club.

Clearly, McCutchen, Gerrit Cole, Josh Harrison and Francisco Cervelli had down years. But the Pirates enter 2017 with the same issues they did last season: no clear leadoff or cleanup hitter, concerns with the back end of the starting rotation and questions surrounding the availability of third baseman Jung Ho Kang.

Kang, who faced sexual assault accusations last summer, is facing trial Wednesday in South Korea for his third DUI charge. While Nutting said that the Pirates “are absolutely disappointed that (Kang) has put himself and the organization in this circumstance,” he expressed hope Kang could come back to join the team.

If Kang played for the Steelers or Penguins, there would be city-wide cries to cut him loose. But because he possesses power and comes cheap — he's owed $5.75 million over the next two seasons — the Pirates are counting on Kang.

Meantime, the Pirates are pinning their chances of catching the Cubs and Cardinals on the hope that some players return to All-Star form, others reach their potential and homegrown prospects such as Josh Bell, Adam Frazier, Tyler Glasnow, Alen Hanson and Jameson Taillon to provide strong support.

The Bucs won't be buyers, unless it's a bargain.

If Nutting has made a commitment to winning, it should come with a warning:

As long as it's within the budget.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.