Gorman: Penguins do right by defense

Sidney Crosby called for desperation over deals, so the Penguins didn't deal out of desperation.

After weeks of wondering about his future, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is still with the Penguins.

That's a good thing.

Of course, Jim Rutherford can't sit still at the NHL trade deadline. The Penguins general manager made a pair of 11th-hour deals for defensemen.

That's a great thing.

The defending Stanley Cup champions opened March with essentially the same roster with which they finished the NHL playoffs last year, minus forward Eric Fehr and defenseman Ben Lovejoy.

That's even better.

When it comes to swinging transformative deadline deals, these two were underwhelming.

What might seem disappointing is that the Penguins didn't go for broke like the Washington Capitals, the NHL's top team. The Capitals scored the top available defenseman, trading with St. Louis for Kevin Shattenkirk.

Winning the trade deadline isn't the same as winning the Cup. The Penguins proved that in 2013, adding Jarome Iginla, Brenden Morrow and Douglas Murray only to get swept by Boston in the Eastern Conference final.

This time, the Penguins addressed their needs without disrupting their dressing room. With three of their top-six blue liners out with injuries, the Penguins had no choice but to add defense at the deadline.

No one expected Rutherford to stand pat, especially not after the Penguins snapped a 65-game winning streak when leading after the second period in a 3-2 loss Tuesday in Dallas.

The Penguins added desperation last Thursday in defenseman Ron Hainsey, a 35-year-old who never has appeared in the NHL playoffs. They added more in defenseman Mark Streit, a 39-year-old who has yet to win the Cup. Better yet, they gave up only a 2018 fourth-round draft pick for Streit and don't have to pay the entirety of his $5.25-million salary, as the Lightning picked up half just to unload Valtteri Filppula's contract. The Penguins also picked up 23-year-old prospect Frank Corrado from Toronto in exchange for Fehr, defenseman Steve Oleksy and a 2017 fourth-rounder.

What's worrisome is that the Penguins felt the need to add three defensemen Wednesday, also calling up Derrick Pouliot from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Makes you wonder if the upper-body injury to Kris Letang, originally described as day-to-day, is progressing slower than expected.

“We don't really know how long Kris is going to be out,” Rutherford said, “so those are three important guys.”

If the Penguins have gone from undermanned to overstocked, the problem will be what to do when everyone is healthy.

That's a good problem to have, just like with the goalies.

Where Fleury was the subject of trade talk in the weeks leading up to the deadline, the Penguins didn't have much of a card to play. For one, Fleury has two years at $5.75 million remaining on his contract. He also has a no-movement clause. And the Penguins would have required a backup goalie in exchange.

Keeping Fleury was the right move, as it gives the Penguins two Cup-winning goalies in Fleury and starter Matt Murray.

“He's an important part of our team,” Rutherford said of Fleury. “It's going to be important to have two healthy and fresh goalies going into the playoffs.”

That might not seem like the sexy move, but it was the sound one on a day the Penguins made moves not out of desperation but for defense.

Both at the blue line and in their quest for another Cup.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.