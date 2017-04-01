Gorman: Nutting is right, Pirates need to play better

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To explain how the Pirates dropped 20 games in one season, from 98 wins in 2015 to 78 last year, requires the expertise of a baseball man.

Don't look at me.

No, we're talking about someone who is invested in changing the culture of baseball in Pittsburgh, someone who has promised to field a team that can “contend for championships.”

Or, you know, just make the playoffs as a wild card.

After two decades of losing baseball, we lowered our standards enough to believe Pirates owner Bob Nutting wants to be a winner — even if he doesn't want to, you know, pay for one.

But Nutting, who watched the Pirates qualify for the National League playoffs three consecutive seasons from 2013-15, has an interesting take on the 2016 Buccos:

“We ended up with the season we did because the team and organization underperformed the level of talent that we had,” Nutting said. “I don't think it was nearly so much that we didn't have sufficient talent to make the run. We had some very good players who did not perform up to the expectations that we had. I really think it's far more execution than what we had put together.”

So, it's not that the Pirates were pitching poorly, relying too heavily on rookies in the starting rotation. It's not that they let go of two former first-round picks and franchise building blocks in Neil Walker and Pedro Alvarez, whose replacements failed to match their production.

It's that the very good players didn't do their part, a suggestion that the struggles fell squarely on the shoulders of former All-Stars like Andrew McCutchen, Gerrit Cole and Josh Harrison.

And you know what?

Nutting is right.

Of course, it's all of those things and much, much more. The Pirates were flawed, especially in comparison to the World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

But if the Pirates want to return to winning ways, if they want to compete for the NL Central Division title and a spot in the playoffs, it's going to require better performances.

McCutchen and Cole are the other former first-rounders expected to be the cornerstone players for the Pirates. Their dropoffs last season hurt tremendously, so bounce-back years are necessary.

McCutchen's batting average slipped from .317 in his MVP season to .256 last year, his strikeouts increased by 42 and his stolen bases decreased by 21.

After being shopped in the offseason, McCutchen is moving to right field, against his wishes. He vowed to USA Today to have a “monster year, whether it's in Pittsburgh or somewhere else.”

Here's hoping it's at PNC Park, that Cutch plays with a vengeance and returns to All-Star form.

Cole won 10, 11 and 19 games in his first three seasons but went 7-10 with a 3.88 ERA last season. The Pirates need Cole to be the ace of a young rotation that includes Jameson Taillon and Ivan Nova, the kind they envisioined upon drafting him No. 1 overall in 2011.

But it's not just those two.

The Pirates need catcher Francisco Cervelli to stay healthy and at least hit for average. They need rookie Josh Bell to prove he can make the move to first base and provide some power.

They need the Harrison of 2014, when he hit .315 with 13 home runs and possibly play multiple positions, and shortstop Jordy Mercer to hit better than .256.

The Pirates need Jung Ho Kang, denied a visa after his third DUI in South Korea, to clean up his act off the field. If Kang returns this season — the Pirates are optimistic he will — they need him to start at third and continue hitting home runs (21 last year and 36 over 229 games) at the cleanup spot.

The Pirates need two-time Gold Glove winner Starling Marte to stay healthy, shine in center and hit double-digit home runs again after smacking nine last year.

They need Gregory Polanco to make a smooth transition to left field and finally live up to his billing as the Next Big Thing.

The Pirates need David Freese to fill in for Kang and for Phil Gosselin and Adam Frazier to provide bats off the bench to replace Matt Joyce and Sean Rodriguez.

The Pirates need their young pitching staff to grow up quickly, their bullpen to become sharks and Tony Watson to show he can be comfortable as the closer.

That's a lot to ask, especially when they didn't break the bank to make major roster upgrades or make his remaining cornerstone players happy this past offseason.

But these are your Pirates, a ballclub one baseball man — Bottom-Line Bob Nutting — expects to be a “very good baseball team.”

This is the ship he's built, sink or swim, and it's up to the players to perform to his expectations, realistic or not.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.