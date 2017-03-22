Gorman: In a flash, Pitt's Lewis on NFL radar

As a former NFL cornerback and current director of pro scouting for the Kansas City Chiefs, Will Lewis knows the league truism.

You can't teach speed.

Ryan Lewis always knew he was fast, but his form was flawed. He was a high school running back who never played defense until he got to Pitt, where he didn't crack the starting lineup until his senior season.

But Lewis wasn't invited to the NFL Combine, so he knew Pitt's Pro Day was his final chance to show scouts, like his father, what he could do.

Ryan ran the 40-yard dash, the ultimate test of speed. Scouts clocked Lewis at 4.35 seconds his first time, then at 4.32.

“It was a surprise for me,” Will Lewis said. “I was thinking he'd run in the mid- to low-4.4s. When he was 4.32, everybody looks at their watch and then looks at you.”

All thinking the same thing: Ryan Lewis just made some money.

Thirty NFL teams were represented, including Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, on Wednesday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. They came to see Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman, running back James Conner or linemen Adam Bisnowaty and Dorian Johnson. They left buzzing about Ryan Lewis.

A Pitt cornerback was probably the last player expected to turn heads, considering that the Panthers finished next-to-last nationally in pass defense. But Lewis comes with pedigree, as the son of then-Seattle Seahawks vice president of football operations; nephew of former Pitt cornerback Tim Lewis, a first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 1983 and former Steelers defensive coordinator; and cousin of former Panthers Louis Riddick, Ian Riddick and Tristan Roberts.

Even so, Ryan Lewis had difficulty cracking the lineup, and admits criticism from Paul Chryst's coaching staff “got to my head.” It wasn't until Pat Narduzzi became Pitt's head coach that Lewis found his way onto the field and, eventually, the starting lineup.

“These coaches were willing to work with me and help me grow,” Lewis said. “When you have someone who believes in you, that's a great thing for your confidence.”

Lewis was confident when he walked into Pitt's weight room, where the NFL prospects stripped down to their underwear to be weighed and measured. Lewis showed up a chiseled, 5-foot-11, 192 pounds. He bench-pressed 225 pounds for 16 repetitions, broad-jumped 10 feet, 8 inches and recorded a 35-inch vertical leap. Then it was time for the 40.

Lewis spent 10 weeks training at Exos in Los Angeles, where he ran the 40 in an electronic-timed 4.62 seconds. As he worked on his technique, his times improved until he was running 4.4s. The scouts used stopwatches, but all recorded him in sub-4.4 seconds, superb speed for an NFL cornerback. It created a conundrum for his father, who realized the secret was out on his son and that the Chiefs would have competition.

“That's what I wanted for him,” Will Lewis said. “His journey has been as a Johnny-come-lately, so you want him to get exposed. Realistically and selfishly, you'd love to be able to work in the same city he's playing in.”

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, however, reminded his players that “the most important part of the resume is what they do on the field on game day.” Lewis was disappointed in how he performed in position drills, but scouts will be moved to watch his game film. They will see he intercepted passes in the end zone in Pitt's biggest victories of the season, a game-clinching pick to beat Penn State and one in the first quarter at eventual national champion Clemson.

“He's fast, and he made a lot of plays for us,” Narduzzi said. “We knew he was fast. That's why he was playing corner. Your fastest guys are at corner and receiver. It didn't shock me at all.”

Such times helped propel former Pitt corners Shawntae Spencer into the second round and Darrelle Revis into the first round of the NFL Draft. At best, Lewis will hear his name called during the NFL Draft on April 27-29. At worst, Lewis earned himself an invite to an NFL training camp.

“I surprise myself sometimes,” Lewis said. “I don't even know what I'm capable of.”

In a matter of seconds, Lewis ran onto the NFL radar.