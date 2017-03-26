Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Kevin Gorman

Gorman: Time for Pirates to show Kang the door
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Jung Ho Kang sits in the dugout during a game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park last season.

Just as the Pirates were preparing for the return of their Dream Outfield, they had to deal with another dilemma in their Nightmare at Third Base.

Only days after Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said that Jung Ho Kang wouldn't be available for the season opener, reports surfaced out of South Korea on Friday that Kang had been denied a work visa to return to the U.S. after his conviction earlier this month for DUI.

It was his third DUI-related offense in South Korea and followed an investigation into allegations of sexual assault last summer in Chicago.

The Pirates continue to support Kang when they should be severing ties.

At best, Kang is a South Korean star with power potential who fulfills the Pirates needs at third base and the cleanup spot in the batting order. At worst, he's a repeat offender as a drunken driver who also has been accused of sexual assault.

Pirates president Frank Coonelly has addressed Kang's conduct and the club's response through a series of statements.

When Kang was being investigated for sexual assault: “We take allegations of this type extremely seriously.” Coonelly then cited the MLB/MLBPA policy and said the matter was “exclusively before the Commissioner's Office.”

When Kang's DUI trial ended, Coonelly said the Pirates would “continue to work with him and his representatives in an effort to secure his work visa so that he may resume his career as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates,” and “we will do everything that we can as an organization to assist Jung Ho as he works to change his behavior and grow into the man that we know he can be.”

When a reporter, Sung Min Kim, tweeted Friday that reports out of Korea “also stated that there's a suspicion that Kang may have been convicted of drunk driving in a third country other than Korea and U.S.,” Coonelly dismissed it as pure speculation.

“The facts, as we know them, are that Kang still has not been granted permission to travel to the United States under a work visa. We continue to work with Kang and his representatives to present materials and information to the appropriate parties in the United States government that we believe establish that Kang should be permitted to travel to the United States under a work visa and remain hopeful that such a resolution will be reached in the near future.

“We have no indication that Jung Ho has had a driving incident in a country other than Korea.”

For now, it's only hearsay. But you have to wonder how much the Pirates actually know about Jung Ho Kang and why they stand behind him with such resolution. They claimed to be unaware of his previous two DUI arrests, and there is a language barrier to the point that it involves an interpreter. How forthcoming has Kang been with the Pirates?

You also have to wonder how tone-deaf the Pirates have become to these issues involving Kang, considering they continued to promote and honor his bobblehead day, despite fan and public backlash over the Chicago sexual assault investigation. Even after the Koreans kicked Kang off their team for the World Baseball Classic, the Pirates want him back.

Most likely, it's because of his contract value. The Pirates explored trading Andrew McCutchen this offseason, despite his status as the face of the franchise and his charitable work in the community, because his $14 million salary wasn't a bargain in a sub-par season.

Kang is signed through 2018, with a $2.75 million salary for this summer and $3 million for next summer and a team option for $5.5 million in 2018. That's about as bargain-basement as it comes for a power hitter who has yet to play a full season in the majors. Kang has 36 home runs and 120 RBIs over 229 games the past two seasons and appeared to recover from a left knee injury for a breakout season with 21 homers and 62 RBIs last summer.

But Kang certainly will miss the start of the season because of the visa issue. That's before he faces any possible punishment by MLB. Kang already has agreed to enter a voluntary rehabilitation program. The Pirates placed Kang on the restricted list, which gives them the option to save his salary.

But that doesn't solve their issue at third base, where David Freese and Phil Gosselin likely go from bench players to a possible platoon. It also doesn't solve the spot in the middle of the batting order, where Gregory Polanco or Starling Marte might be forced to bat cleanup.

And it certainly doesn't solve this lingering question about the Pirates:

At what point do they decide whether they want to have a big bat or a backbone?

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

