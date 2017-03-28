Gorman: Duquesne gets it right with Dambrot

A Duquesne coaching search that was starting to look like a disaster somehow ended with the Dukes getting the perfect person to revive a program in desperate need of a renaissance.

Duquesne got it right when it hired Akron's Keith Dambrot on Monday. Maybe it was five years late as he was their top target to replace Ron Everhart in 2012. But better late than never.

The Dukes are bringing to the Bluff a men's basketball coach who LeBron James credits for propelling him from prep phenom at Akron's St. Vincent/St. Mary to NBA stardom.

Dambrot, 58, has a better resume than anyone we could have imagined Duquesne hiring. But he also has a major mess to clean up, taking over a program that has a small-time look but big-time ambitions. The Dukes have had only six winning seasons over the past 36 years and haven't been to the NCAA Tournament since 1977.

Dambrot has been described as a “proven winner” who “really knows his X's and O's” and is an “old-school player's coach.” Those are the words of three former WPIAL stars — Shenango's Steve McNees, McKeesport's Zeke Marshall and Moon's Brian Walsh — who turned down Duquesne to play for Dambrot at Akron.

“He's a guy that brings it every single day and every single play. That sounds cliche, but he really does not waste one possession,” said McNees, Dambrot's director of basketball operations at Akron and a member of his staff at Duquesne. “He's coaching you at all times. As a player, you're overwhelmed with his passion. You have no choice but to respect it. He's going to get you playing harder than you've ever played — with energy and effort on defense — the stuff that not everybody can get out of people. He gets guys to give more.”

Dambrot certainly got Duquesne to give more than we could have imagined, if an ESPN report of a seven-year contract worth $1 million annually is accurate. And the university apparently promised Dambrot that Palumbo Center renovations are coming next.

Duquesne's dismissal of Jim Ferry after five seasons was a questionable move that appeared to backfire when one candidate after another turned down the Dukes, from Monmouth's King Rice to Vermont's John Becker to Michigan State assistant Dane Fife to Ball State's James Whitford.

To make matters worse, as the search continued, Duquesne's two A-10 All-Rookie picks asked to be released from their scholarships so they could explore transfers. In freshman guard Mike Lewis II and freshman forward Isiah Mike, the Dukes are in danger of losing both their top scorer and rebounder, respectively.

Worse yet, Duquesne soon became the third-most attractive opening in the A-10, after Winthrop's Pat Kelsey did a U-turn on UMass and Archie Miller left Dayton for Indiana. Dambrot was 305-159 in 13 seasons at Akron and won at least 21 games the past 12 seasons, with three NCAA tourney appearances.

Marshall, a 7-footer who plays overseas, raved about his development under Dambrot and the coach's knowledge of the game.

“You will win low-scoring games because he has 100 plays we could run. You can't even remember all of them. He can throw something at a team that they've never seen, never scouted, something we hadn't run in months,” Marshall said. “There's not enough good things I can say about him.”

Dambrot, however, was growing frustrated with the lack of respect shown to the Mid-American Conference after guiding Akron to a 26-win season in 2016 and a school-record 27 wins this season, neither of which resulted in a trip to the Big Dance.

“Most people don't think you can win at Duquesne,” Dambrot told Ohio.com, “... so, I guess I'm a gutsy guy.”

It's a gutsy move, as Duquesne provides a welcome challenge. It needs someone who not only can win but also graduate players, someone who can give hope to a proud program tired of living in its past. Believe it or not, Dambrot's chances of making the NCAA might be better at Duquesne than in the MAC, where you have to win the conference tourney.

“Even though he's older, he's got great juice, a great basketball mind,” said Walsh, the assistant director of basketball operations at Dayton. “There's more to it than X's and O's. There's the recruiting aspect, player development, training in the offseason and handling kids. He's a very well-rounded coach, doing everything and doing it at a high level. Just look at what he's done at Akron. It's pretty much unprecedented.”

Dambrot also has an excellent reputation as a recruiter and wasted no time recruiting for Duquesne, offering a scholarship Monday night to guard David Collins from First Love Christian Academy in Washington and adding a transfer in former Akron point guard Tavian Dunn-Martin.

“You can't deny his relationship with LeBron James will come into play at some point,” Walsh said. “That will be a selling point. If you look at LeBron, he's constantly shouting out to ‘Coach D' and giving him props. That's significant to recruits.”

That relationship is significant to everyone in basketball. Whether it leads to winning at Duquesne is another story. Dambrot is going to need so much more to make the Dukes significant in college basketball again, but his hiring is the first sign that there is belief on the Bluff.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.