Gorman: Dambrot demanding of big talk at Duquesne

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Keith Dambrot charmed Duquesne with stories of seeing the Steel Bowl, scrapbooks filled with stars Sihugo Green, Dick Ricketts and Billy Zopf and the story of his father's letter sweater.

“I always had a sweet spot in my heart for Duquesne,” Dambrot said Thursday at PPG Paints Arena's Lexus Club.

It was a celebratory introduction for Dambrot by Duquesne, where the hiring of the new men's basketball coach was proclaimed “a great day for a great institution” by athletic director Dave Harper, and president Ken Gormley announced “Duquesne pride is coming back on the Bluff big-time.”

Then Dambrot hit the Dukes with what he calls his “humbled arrogance,” promising to compete for championships but calling on Duquesne's administration and boosters alike to back up their big talk.

Duquesne reportedly made a seven-year, $7 million commitment to Dambrot, but that didn't stop him from asking for much, much more.

Not long after their warm welcome, Dambrot challenged the boosters to have four of their friends buy four season tickets and set as a goal to have three times as many season-ticket holders as last season.

Considering attendance at 4,390-seat Palumbo Center was down from an average of 1,832 in 2015-16 to 1,105, that's not too much to ask.

“I totally agree with him,” said Tom Grealish, a 1983 alum who is president of Henderson Brothers insurance agency. “We all owe our support, attendance and enthusiasm not only to the university but to coach and his basketball team.”

The 58-year-old Dambrot left his alma mater and hometown after guiding Akron to 12 consecutive seasons with 21 victories or more, an accomplishment that put the Zips in the elite company of national powers Duke, Gonzaga and Kansas.

Expecting him to do the same at Duquesne should be unrealistic, given the Dukes haven't reached the NCAA Tournament since 1977. But Dambrot didn't shy away from the expectations, realistic or not.

“I don't understand why Duquesne can't be a big winner,” he said. “I'll be very surprised if we don't win, very disappointed if we don't win.”

Dambrot can relate to those who long for Duquesne's glory years, given his father played in them. Sid Dambrot was a point guard for Duquesne when the Dukes rose to No. 1 in the national rankings for two weeks in February 1954.

No wonder Gormely pronounced Dambrot was born to be a Duke.

Sid, now 86, told his son he wants to be buried wearing his blue letterman sweater with the red “D.”

“If he wants to wear his letter sweater into his casket, then I have to resurrect Duquense basketball before I die,” Dambrot said, “or I'm going to die trying.”

It wasn't lost on Dambrot that his eight predecessors were fired, four of them the year they beat crosstown rival Pitt in the annual City Game. Only Mike Rice Sr. and Ron Everhart had winning records on the Bluff.

If Duquesne is a coaching graveyard, Dambrot came in whistling as if he has a LeBron James card in his pocket to play, which he does.

“We all know in coaching that if you don't win, you get fired,” Dambrot said. “I don't plan on getting fired. … I couldn't let Duquesne go 40 years without an NCAA Tournament and not give it a whirl.”

If that attitude isn't a breath of fresh air, perhaps Dambrot's style of play will be. He promised to play great defense, keep it simple on offense by sharing the ball, taking good shots and eliminating turnovers.

Dambrot promised a “blue-collar tough” team. About his only misstep was in calling us “Pittsburghians.”

It's Pittsburghers, coach.

And we already have shown that we love that brand of basketball, especially if you're winning.

But the best part came after Dambrot hinted that renovations to Palumbo Center are coming, something Harper wasn't quite ready to reveal.

That didn't stop Dambrot, who called on boosters to help build the infrastructure but promised to win no matter where the Dukes play.

If there's a secret to Dambrot's success, it's that he's a people person who isn't afraid to demand as strong of a commitment as he's making.

“We'll win with or without the arena,” Dambrot said. “I'm going to take the excuses out of it.”

That's a new one at Duquesne, one the Dukes need to reciprocate now that Dambrot has them feeling big-time basketball is back on the Bluff.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.