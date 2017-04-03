Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Kevin Gorman

Gorman: Opening-day woes leave a cloud over Cole, McCutchen
Kevin Gorman | Monday, April 3, 2017, 8:21 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen strikes out swinging with runners on during the seventh inning against the Red Sox Monday, April 3, 2017, at Fenway Park in Boston.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole stands on the mound after giving up a three run home run during the fifth inning against the Red Sox Monday, April 3, 2017, at Fenway Park in Boston.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers during the first inning against the Red Sox Monday, April 3, 2017, at Fenway Park in Boston.

BOSTON

As opening days go, this one was supposed to be special. Not just for the fanfare of playing at Fenway Park but against a reigning Cy Young Award winner.

For Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen, there also was the novelty of changing the narrative. The right-hander and right fielder were coming off subpar seasons and wanted to prove they could be the ace and the All-Star the Pirates so desperately need them to be.

What was supposed to be so memorable quickly became forgettable, as Cole and Cutch each had an inning they wish they could erase in the 5-3 loss to the Red Sox on Monday.

It's only one game, they reminded, but a cloud will hang over both until they deliver.

For four innings, Cole went pitch-for-pitch with Rick Porcello, a right-hander coming off a 22-4 Cy Young season.

Cole had thrown 66 percent of his pitches for strikes and allowed only one hit, a Hanley Ramirez single to shallow center in the second inning. One that McCutchen would have caught if playing where he was positioned last season.

“I expect to hold my own against everybody,” Cole said.

But with two outs in the fifth, Cole unraveled. Jackie Bradley Jr. tripled to the right-field corner, where McCutchen said it played off the curved wall like a pinball machine.

The Sox then went full tilt.

Pablo Sandoval followed a brush-back pitch with a grounder deep in the hole that shortstop Jordy Mercer fielded, but Sandoval beat the throw to first to score Bradley. Catcher Sandy Leon took advantage of an infield shift, bunting down the open third-base line, and leadoff hitter Dustin Pedroia hit a comebacker off Cole to score Sandoval for a 2-0 lead.

An agitated Cole then allowed a three-run homer to rookie Andrew Benintendi, and it was 5-0.

“He pitched so well through the first four innings and got two quick outs in the fifth,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “We still had an opportunity to get out of the inning and didn't make the pitches or plays that we needed.”

The Pirates provided no run support for Cole, failing to score until the seventh. That's when McCutchen's chance came, after the Pirates picked apart Porcello for three runs.

McCutchen came to bat against reliever Matt Barnes with two on and two out, representing the go-ahead run. He ended the inning by swinging at a 2-2 pitch in the dirt.

Suddenly, it felt like 2016 all over again for the Pirates.

Cole allowed seven hits and five runs in five innings. It's not what we wanted to see from Cole, who went 7-10 last year.

But it's worth noting Porcello never won more than 15 games until last season, when he was 27 years old — and Cole doesn't turn 27 until September. He appeared more upset about Leon's bunt than anything, though he admitted to learning a lesson from his pitch sequence to Benintendi.

“It was pretty good. I feel strong,” Cole said of his outing. “I'm not going to beat myself up too bad.”

Nor was it what we wanted from McCutchen, who batted a career-worst .256 last season.

In his first start in right field, he misplayed a popup in the narrow territory between the foul line and a wall but otherwise seemed at home. More alarming was that Cutch went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

“We all want to go out and have five hits in the opening-day game, of course, but it's baseball,” McCutchen said.

“Sometimes, it ain't going to happen. It's the first game of the season. You learn from it and you get ready for the next one.”

McCutchen was ready for his next at-bat, as he was standing in the on-deck circle when Starling Marte popped out to first to end the game with runners on first and second.

“I'm always ready, regardless of what I did prior,” McCutchen said. “I'm ready to go, to step in there and do something big. I was looking for the opportunity. I didn't get to do that. …

“Sometimes that happens. That's baseball: Shake it off and get 'em next time.”

That's not just what the Pirates want from Cole and Cutch. It's what they need. It didn't have to be on opening day, but the sooner the better.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

