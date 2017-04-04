Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Kevin Gorman

Gorman: Bell's blast a highlight for Pirates
Kevin Gorman | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell doubles during the ninth inning against the Red Sox Monday, April 3, 2017, at Fenway Park in Boston.

Updated 4 hours ago

BOSTON

On the eve of opening day at Fenway Park, some Pirates enjoyed the majesty of the Green Monster by inscribing their signatures inside the tunnel behind the famous left-field wall.

Josh Bell left his imprint on the front.

Bell hit a leadoff double off the Monster — just shy of clearing the 37-foot, 2-inch wall — against closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning of the Pirates' 5-3 loss to the Red Sox on Monday.

“I was hoping it was going to get out,” said Bell, who kept the ball in his locker. “It was one of those things where it's a 97-mph (fastball), you don't feel the ball off your bat and you think it's going to go for a long way. It stinks that wall wasn't built 2 feet shorter, but it's a good feeling.”

Bell's bomb was one of the bright spots for the Pirates in the defeat that saw their Nos. 2-3-4 hitters go a combined 1 for 12. Bell had one of only two extra-base hits for the Bucs, with catcher Francisco Cervelli accounting for the other on a seventh-inning double.

The rookie first baseman had struck out twice against the right-handed Kimbrel in spring training but knew better than to swing at the slider down and in this time.

Bell was aggressive even though the imposing Monster wasn't lost on the switch hitter, who said he was “struggling” pulling one over while hitting right-handed in batting practice.

“You have to get it up so high,” Bell said. “Especially a guy like Kimbrel, you don't have to do much to hit the ball hard. If you have it off the sweet spot, it's going to go. I guess the launch angle wasn't there.”

The Pirates couldn't stop smiling about launching their season at Fenway Park, billed as America's most beloved ballpark. Where Andrew McCutchen had played at every other MLB stadium but Fenway, Bell was one of seven Pirates playing in his first opening day.

“Anytime you have a chance to have an opening day, that first one is always special,” Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison said. “For (Bell), he held his composure and stuck with it the whole game. He had some good at-bats. That last one was a good one that put us in position to have the tying run at the plate. That's all you can ask for is to keep fighting. He's grown up a lot, you can tell.”

Bell, 24, underwent surgery on his left knee Feb. 1. Since returning, he hadn't found a groove at the plate, batting .116 (5 for 43) in spring training.

So Bell was thrilled to be on the field for opening day.

“It was cool just seeing my name in the lineup,” Bell said. “I took a picture of it. It's something I'll have for the rest of my life.”

The Pirates felt the same about how Bell did against the Red Sox, going 1 for 4 and making contact in every appearance. The big question is whether the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Bell would bring power to the batting order, given he had only three home runs in 45 major-league games after hitting 14 in 114 games in Triple-A Indianapolis last year.

“Maybe it's a foot (higher) and it's a home run,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “It was good to see the barrel show up there, absolutely.”

After Bell's double, Harrison and Mercer struck out, but Adam Frazier was hit by a pitch and represented the tying run with two outs before Starling Marte popped out to first to end the game.

“That's an experience that you put it up on the chalkboard: get a hit in Fenway, get a hit off the Monster,” Bell said. “Hopefully, as time goes on, I can get one over.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

